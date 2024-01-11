Headlines for Thursday, January 11, 2024

Kansas Governor Pushes Medicaid Expansion, Tax Cuts, Rural Issues in Annual Address

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS/AP/LJW) - In her State of the State address Wednesday night, Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly proposed familiar legislative priorities with a focus on rural areas. Medicaid expansion and fully funded public schools have become signature priorities for the governor since she took office in 2019. But during her annual speech in front of lawmakers, she refocused those goals from the perspective of rural Kansas, which is predominantly represented by her Republican counterparts. She said expansion would benefit struggling rural hospitals. “Step up for rural Kansas. Step up," she said. "This must be a priority. When rural Kansas is strong, Kansas is strong.” Kelly also said she would veto any efforts to approve private school vouchers, which give tax cuts to parents for private education or homeschooling.

While Kelly renewed her call to expand Medicaid, the issue has been a non-starter in the Republican-controlled Legislature. Kelly noted that Medicaid expansion would help 150,000 Kansans access health care and would also help rural hospitals. Another of the governor's priorities is water policy, including finding a way to address declining water levels in the High Plains Aquifer, which is used to irrigate crops in western Kansas.

The governor's comments came after state Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert told lawmakers earlier in the day that courts are getting closer to functioning normally after a foreign cyberattack disrupted the Kansas court system. Luckert delivered her State of the Judiciary address Wednesday afternoon. Luckert stressed that the state didn't pay any ransom during the cyberattack.

Kansas Chief Justice Says Restoration of Court Records After Cyber Attack Is on the 'Near Horizon'

UNDATED (AP) – Kansas courts are getting closer to functioning normally after affiliates of a Russian-based ransomware group infiltrated the system three months ago, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert told lawmakers Wednesday in her State of the Judiciary address. “As of today, our centralized case management system has been restored, and with it, the free public portal that allows quick access to electronic work records,” she said. Electronic filing also was restored Wednesday in two judicial districts, and it is expected to be brought back statewide in about two weeks.

Court officials discovered in October that crucial servers were inaccessible and then found ransomware on the encrypted systems. In the ensuing shutdown, courts in all but the state's most populous county had to switch to paper filings and other workarounds. Johnson County in the Kansas City area was spared because it has its own systems and isn’t scheduled to join the state’s systems until next year.

Although backup systems made it feasible to recover data, the restoration process has been slowed by the need to fortify the system. “Once hacked,” Luckert said, "the likelihood of another attack increases.”

Luckert stressed that the state didn't pay the ransom, and it is working to identify and notify those whose personal information was stolen. “We are optimistic that full functionality of our systems, including appellate e-filing, is on the near horizon,” Luckert said. Her comments came as Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, prepared to deliver her annual State of the State address.

GOP Reacts to Democratic Governor's State of the State Address

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly made tax cuts one of her top priorities during the annual State of the State address. Kelly called for cuts to the taxes Kansans pay on property, groceries and social security income. Republican leaders are expected to again pursue a flat income tax rate, which Kelly opposes. Republican State Representative Nick Hoheisel, of Wichita, says he hopes the governor will compromise on income tax reform. “We agree on 75% of the governor’s tax plan. I think there are great components in there, but also I want to do the income taxes as well," he said.

Dangerously Cold Weather Coming to Eastern Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Dangerously cold temperatures are coming to eastern Kansas. A winter weather advisory takes effect Thursday but the real threat comes Friday evening and will last all weekend long. That's when dangerous wind chills will range from 6 degrees below zero Friday night to 25 below zero Saturday night, Sunday and Monday.

Workers' Families Upset with Meatpacking Plants During Blizzard

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) - Families of meat packing workers in southwest Kansas are criticizing companies for keeping the plants open during the blizzard conditions this week. Workers at Tyson and Cargill said on social media that they had to stay in the plants after this week's winter storm reduced visibility and closed roads. Videos and photos show workers sleeping on the floor of the plants. Community members in Garden City, Dodge City, and Liberal say the plants should have closed when it was clear hazardous weather was coming. Paul Resley, the emergency management director for Finney County, says he advised Tyson workers to shelter in place: “Most of them did go back to the plant and spent the night," he said. "They did leave early in the morning. So, that was a situation with Tyson.” Cargill has released a statement saying that their workers safety is their primary focus. Tyson said workers were given the option to shelter in place and served a hot meal. National Beef in Liberal did not penalize workers for not making it to work.

KBOE Approves New Early Learning Standards

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The Kansas Board of Education has approved new learning standards for children from birth to kindergarten. But some board members objected, saying early learning is a parent’s job. The updated standards are intended to guide preschool teachers and daycare workers. They lay out what babies and young children should be able to do at various stages of development. Three conservative board members voted against the new standards, saying public schools have no role in early childhood education. Board member Danny Zeck, of Leavenworth, accused public preschools of espousing controversial ideas and agendas. “You’re not gonna' indoctrinate kids. You’re not gonna' brainwash kids. Because that’s what’s going on here," he said. Supporters say the standards offer guidance about typical development so teachers and families can better identify potential delays.

Police ID Women Found Dead in Lawrence Park; Foul Play Not Suspected

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Authorities have now identified a woman whose body was found in a city park earlier this week. Lawrence police say 31-year-old Samantha Boyles and a dog were found dead in a tent Tuesday afternoon at Sandra Shaw Park in north-central Lawrence. TheLawrence Journal-World reports that officers detected a strong odor of propane near the tent. The cause of the woman's death has yet to be determined by the county coroner.

Ag Officials in Kansas, Elsewhere Seek Passage of U.S. Farm Bill

UNDATED (HPM) - Agricultural officials in Kansas and elsewhere want Congress to pass a farm bill as soon as possible. But that might be a tall order. The farm bill was supposed to be renewed last year. President Biden signed a one-year extension for the five-year legislation that expires in September. Iowa Farm Bureau President Brent Johnson recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to lobby members of the agricultural committee to tackle the bill in the next few months. “In this presidential election year, national politics is going to get in the way. And we really don't need this farm bill to be extended into the new administration," he said. The farm bill provides a safety net in the form of subsidies, crop insurance, trade, and conservation programs. Harvest Public Media reports that most of the funding, more than 80%, goes toward food programs.

Federal Grant to Help Kansas Foster Kids Get Environmental Job Certifications

UNDATED (The Kansas City Beacon) – A federal grant is helping Kansas foster kids get jobs in the environmental field. The Kansas City Beacon reports that the money was given to foster care agency Cornerstones of Care. The $450,000 grant helps foster kids get the months of training needed for job certifications. It also gives them real world experience, said Theo Bunch, director of Build Trybe, which is part of the group that is getting the money. “There might be a day where they got their waders on and they are, you know, knee deep in a creek, and they're doing water testing, and they're removing trash and debris.” Foster kids are more likely to be homeless, short on food and struggle with college. The Build Trybe program hopes to stabilize their futures. The EPA says the grant trains kids to get jobs cleaning up polluted Brownfield sites in Missouri.

KU Men's Basketball Team Falls, but KU Women Defeat a Top 5 Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Big news is college basketball! The 3rd ranked Kansas Jayhawks were upset in Florida... but the unranked KU women defeated a Top 5 team in Lawrence. In men's action, No. 3 Kansas fell to UCF 65-60 Wednesday night in Orlando, Florida. The Jayhawks are the latest top 5 team to lose. UCF's victory came one night after No. 1 Purdue and second-ranked Houston lost.

In women's action... The Kansas Jayhawks defeated No. 4 Baylor 87-66 in Lawrence Wednesday night. The Jayhawks had not beaten the Baylor Bears in 19 tries since 2014. Meanwhile, the K-State women's team continues to roll. The 12th ranked Wildcats clobbered Oklahoma 74-57 in Manhattan.

Chiefs' Chris Jones Could Be Calling Arrowhead Stadium Home for Final Time Saturday Night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There was always the hope, and perhaps even the expectation, that Chris Jones would still be wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jersey this season when he walked out of Arrowhead Stadium following their victory in the AFC championship game last year. Jones was entering the final year of his contract, and his representatives had been talking with the Chiefs for more than a year about a long-term deal. The five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle was coming off his finest season, matching a career high with 15 1/2 sacks, and was about to lead the Chiefs into the Super Bowl for the third time — and win his second title. None of that worked out how anyone envisioned, though. And now Jones is much less certain about his future in Kansas City as the Chiefs prepare to play the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night in a wild-card playoff game.

Even if the Chiefs win, it could be their last game at Arrowhead Stadium this season. "If it is, it is. If it's not, it's not,” Jones said.

The 29-year-old Jones is due to hit free agency, and while the Chiefs could conceivably use the franchise tag on him, the cost of that would be prohibitive. They have several others that they hope to keep on the roster, including lockdown cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, and the salary cap hit for quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be steadily increasing.

So the most likely scenario is that Jones signs elsewhere in free agency, and that means he could be preparing for his final walk out of the Arrowhead Stadium tunnel on Saturday night. He will no doubt be warmly received by Chiefs fans — despite wind chills expected to be well below zero — before taking on the Dolphins to kick off the postseason.

