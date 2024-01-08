Winter Storm Warnings Expanded to Cover Topeka, Kansas City, Lawrence

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for all of the KPR listening area, including the greater Kansas City metropolitan area, Lawrence, Topeka, Manhattan, and Emporia.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, and Riley Counties through noon Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches are possible, with higher amounts possible in isolated areas. In general, the highest amounts are expected near the Nebraska border. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph by from midnight through Tuesday morning. Travel could be very difficult. Blowing and drifting snow is likely, and poor visibility is forecast.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Jefferson, Morris, Shawnee and Wabaunsee Counties through noon Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds of up to 45 mph are expected, particularly from midnight through Tuesday morning. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Hazardous conditions could affect the evening and morning commute in these areas.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Douglas, Lyon, and Osage Counties in Kansas until noon Tuesday. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected. Winds up to 45 mph are expected overnight into Tuesday morning. Travel will be hazardous this evening and for Tuesday morning's commute.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, and Wyandotte Counties in Kansas, and Clay, Jackson, Platte, and Ray Counties in Missouri, until 6 pm Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected, with accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Travel could be very difficult, with blowing snow significantly reducing visibility. The hazardous conditions are expected to affect this evening's and Tuesday morning's commute.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Atchison and Doniphan Counties in Kansas, and Andrew, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, De Kalb, Holt, and Nodaway Counties in Missouri through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches. Winds are expected to gust up to 45 mph. Travel could be very difficult to near-impossible. The conditions are expected to persist through the evening commute on Monday, and the morning and evening commutes on Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Chase and Saline Counties through noon Tuesday. Heavy snow and blowing snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting up to 45 mph will cause significant blowing and drifting. Very difficult to impossible travel conditions are possible. The gusty winds could also bring down tree branches and power lines.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Anderson, Coffey, and Franklin Counties through noon Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches are possible, with the highest amounts occurring along and north of the I-70 corridor. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph between midnight tonight and Tuesday morning. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. This hazardous weather is expected to affect the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.



A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Linn and Miami Counties in Kansas, and Bates, Cass, and Henry Counties in Missouri through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Travel could be very difficult, with reduced visibility due to blowing snow. The hazardous conditions could affect both the morning and evening commutes on Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Allen, Greenwood, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson Counties from 6 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday. Snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are possible, with winds gusting up to 45 mph. Travel conditions are expected to be hazardous due to blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Small changes in the track of this weather system could have an outsized effect on how much snow these areas could receive, so check back as more information comes in from the National Weather Service.

What's the difference in a winter storm watch, a winter storm warning, and a winter weather advisory? Click here for a handy guide.

