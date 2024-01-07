Winter Storm Warning Area Expands, and Winter Weather Advisories Issued for KPR Listening Area

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for all of the KPR listening area. Given the amount of area involved, widely divergent snowfall totals are possible, but snow is expected throughout the region, including the greater Kansas City metropolitan area, Lawrence, Topeka, Manhattan, and Emporia. The highest snow totals for these storms are expected in the northernmost Kansas counties.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Jackson, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, and Riley Counties from 6 a.m. Monday through noon Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are possible, with higher amounts possible in isolated areas. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph by early Tuesday morning. Travel could be very difficult. Blowing and drifting snow is likely, and poor visibility is forecast.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Dickinson, Geary, and Ottawa Counties from 6 a.m. Monday through noon Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds of up to 50 mph are expected. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Hazardous conditions could affect the morning and evening commute in these areas.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Atchison and Doniphan Counties in Kansas, and Andrew, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, De Kalb, Holt, and Nodaway Counties in Missouri from 9 a.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches. Winds are expected to gust up to 45 mph. Travel could be very difficult, with reduced visibilities. The conditions are expected to persist through the morning and evening commute on Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Saline County from 6 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday. Snow and blowing snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting up to 55 mph will cause significant blowing and drifting. Very difficult to impossible travel conditions are possible. The gusty winds could also bring down tree branches and power lines.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee Counties from 6 a.m. Monday morning through noon Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph by Tuesday morning. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.



A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami, and Wyandotte Counties in Kansas, and Cass, Clay, Jackson, Platte, and Ray Counties in Missouri from 3 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Travel could be very difficult, with reduced visibility due to blowing snow. The hazardous conditions could affect both the morning and evening commutes on Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Allen, Greenwood, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson Counties from 6 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible, with winds gusting up to 50 mph. Travel conditions are expected to be hazardous due to blowing snow and reduced visibility.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Chase County from 6 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are possible, with wind gusts as high as 50 mph Monday night into Tuesday. Very difficult travel conditions are expected. The strong winds could cause snow to blow and drift, resulting in dangerously low visibility conditions at times.

Small changes in the track of this weather system could have an outsized effect on how much snow these areas could receive, so check back as more information comes in from the National Weather Service.

What's the difference in a winter storm watch, a winter storm warning, and a winter weather advisory? Click here for a handy guide.