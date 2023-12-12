Headlines for Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Kansas Is Voting on a New License Plate After Complaints Scuttled an Earlier Design

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has opened voting on five proposed designs for a new license plate, including one that closely resembles a previous design criticized and pulled for being uninspired, reminding people of the University of Missouri and too closely resembling one of New York's plates.

Governor Laura Kelly's office announced Monday that voting online was open as of 9 a.m. and that it would close Friday at 5 p.m. A website set up by the state requires voters to give their names and ZIP codes. Only votes from Kansas ZIP codes will be counted.

“I encourage Kansans to make their voices heard and am looking forward to announcing the winner next week," Kelly said in a statement.

Each proposed plate features a combination of seven numbers and letters in black and the first half of the state's motto, “To the stars,” at the bottom.

The Democratic governor's administration recalled the second part of the state's motto — “through difficulties” — in rolling out the previous design the day before Thanksgiving. Members of the Republican-controlled Legislature immediately threatened to intervene once lawmakers reconvene in January.

Some critics thought the navy blue and gold design was drab and ugly. Others thought the design too closely recalled the University of Missouri's gold and black colors. Still others, including Attorney General Kris Kobach, a Republican, noted its resemblance to a New York plate known as “Empire Gold.”

Nevertheless, one of the five designs resembles the previous design. Others feature wheat stalks, sunflowers and the Statehouse dome.

The state is replacing its current design of navy numbers and letters on light blue because the plates have deteriorated and become harder for police to read.

The original plan was to start giving motorists the plate with the now-disfavored design in March when they renewed their vehicle registrations, charging them 50 cents for the required rear plate unless they wanted to pay an extra $45 for a specialized plate.

Kelly said that her office had received some designs from the public and said some of them were “beautiful.” However, she said the state is moving ahead with voting now on five designs "to get safer plates on the streets as soon as possible.”

==========

Governor Announces Grants to Help Children Exposed to Drugs

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly recently announced nearly $2 million in grants to help children exposed to drugs by a parent or guardian. The Kansas News Service reports that the money will go to 18 organizations across the state. Carla Smith, the executive director of Rise Up Reno Prevention Network in Hutchinson, confirmed that her organization will use its grant to create an alliance of law enforcement, EMS, schools and other agencies.

“We are aware that there are differences between the ways that different agencies react or try to assist when kids are involved in a crisis situation,” Smith said.

Smith says the alliance will create a protocol for crises involving kids and drugs. The Governor’s office estimates more than 140,000 children in Kansas live in households where their parents or caregivers use illegal substances.

==========

Topeka’s Chief Financial Officer Charged for Alleged Domestic Battery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s Chief Financial Officer has been arrested following a domestic disturbance over the weekend. City officials say that they are aware of an incident involving CFO Freddy Mawyin. WIBW TV reports that Topeka Police were called to a home in SW Topeka about 10:00 pm Sunday on reports of a domestic dispute. Mawyin was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on domestic battery charges. City officials say Mawyin has been placed on administrative leave.

==========

Senate Confirms Kansas Military Judge for US 10th District Court of Appeals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The US Senate confirmed a Kansas attorney to the US Court of Appeals. Captain Richard Federico, a member of the Federal Public Defender and military judge for the Navy Reserve Judiciary, has been confirmed to the 10th Circuit of Appeals. WIBW TV reports that President Biden nominated Federico in July. Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, who introduced Federico to the Senate, praised his career and military service in the Navy JAG Corps, serving as a prosecutor, defense attorney and as a military judge. Federico is a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Law. He will replace Mary Beck Briscoe, a Kansas native, who gave notice for her retirement in 2021.

=========

Charges Upgraded for Hit and Run Driver After 9-Year-Old Victim Dies

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) – The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has upgraded charges against a Kansas City, Kansas man in the death of a 9-year-old Lenexa boy. KCTV reports that 25-year-old Matthew A. Jacobo is now charged with second-degree murder, failure to stop at a crash where a death is known to have occurred, illegal possession of a firearm and driving under the influence. He is accused of crashing into another vehicle on Johnson Drive near Bell Road in Shawnee critically injuring 9-year-old Nolan Davidson on December 1. Police said Jacobo allegedly left the scene of the crash, where prosecutors allege he was driving drunk. A K9 unit later found him and officers took him into custody. He was originally charged with DUI-aggravated battery and failure to stop at a crash-great harm, but the charges were amended Monday after the 9-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in the crash. A hearing has been set for Thursday December 14 at 11 a.m. in Johnson County. Nolan Davidson’s family has arranged funeral services. A visitation will be held at the Foundry Church in Lenexa on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Nolan’s celebration of life will be at the Westside Family Church in Lenexa on Thursday at 4 p.m.

=========

Lawrence Police Arrest Man Accused of Beating Woman Near Campsite

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An arrest has been made after Lawrence police found a woman who had been brutally assaulted near a campsite used by people experiencing homelessness. Officers found the woman Saturday afternoon. She had apparently been hit in the face and on the head several times with a metal pipe. Investigators say they believe the attack took place at the North Lawrence campsite. First responders said they were able to help the woman, whose clothes and face were covered with blood, then took her to a local hospital for further treatment. WIBW TV reports that detectives canvassed the area for witnesses and collected evidence. They believe they found the weapon used in the attack and later arrested a female suspect, identified as 35-year-old Shawnda D. Hess, of Lawrence. Hess was booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of aggravated battery. As of Monday morning, she remains in custody with no bond listed. Lawrence police say the victim is expected to recover but will likely be hospitalized for several days.

==========

Kansas Game Warden Reports Arrest in Deer Poaching Incident

AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - An arrest has been made following an early-December poaching incident near Americus and investigators are still searching for information in other nearby poaching crimes. WIBW reportsthat emergency crews were called to an area about two miles northwest of Americus on Monday, December 4, on reports of a disturbance. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says the suspect had allegedly collected three deer before he was apprehended, none of the deer had tags. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in the arrest. The suspect’s identity has not been disclosed. The incident occurred about a mile east of a November poaching incident in which a deer was beheaded. The Game Warden says the two cases are not believed to be connected. Scheve says two other cases from November 2022 remain open. Anyone with information about any of the poaching incidents should report it to Game Warden at 620-431-9873.

==========

KU Study Finds Health and Wealth Disparity Between Racial and Ethnic Groups

New research from the University of Kansas finds that the association between wealth and health differs across racial and ethnic groups. The study, which looked at American young adults, found that people of color need more financial assets to achieve similar health outcomes compared with young white adults. While debt was associated with better health for white Americans, the opposite was true for people of color. The study’s author Sicong Summer Sun says she thinks that’s tied to student loans. “Borrowing student loans for young white adults is helpful for health outcomes. However, it is detrimental for all people of color.” The researchers say they hope the findings can guide policymakers trying to improve public health.

==========

Federal Railroad Administration Awards Grant to Study KC to St. Joseph Passenger Rail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — The Federal Railroad Administration has designated $500,000 for a study on passenger rail service between Kansas City and St. Joseph, Missouri. KSHB TV reports that the proposed route would extend Amtrak’s existing River Runner service currently operating between Kansas City and St. Louis. The proposed route would extend north to St. Joseph instead of the westbound train stopping at Kansas City’s Union Station. The Railroad Administration also designated $500,000 to help develop an extension of Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer Route south from Newton and Wichita to Fort Worth, Texas. The extension would allow passengers on Amtrak’s Southwest Chief to switch trains in Newton and head south.

(-Related-)

Good News for Passenger Rail Fans in Kansas

WASHINGTON (KPR) – Good news for fans of passenger rail service in Kansas. A $500,000 Federal Railroad Administration grant will be used to plan and develop an extension of Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer that will connect the existing rail service between Oklahoma City and Fort Worth with Wichita and Newton. Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran announced the grant today (FRI). The proposed extension would also include additional stops in Wichita, Newton and a new stop in Arkansas City.

“I have been working with local, state and federal leaders for several years to connect Kansas to the Heartland Flyer by rail,” Moran said. “Connecting communities across these three states will support new economic opportunities for businesses and provide a new means of travel along this busy route. I am pleased to see the first step in this corridor progress and look forward to seeing the project benefit Kansas and the region and look forward to continued dialogue with local stakeholders.”

Moran led a meeting in 2021 with Amtrak leaders, Kansas legislators and officials from Texas and Oklahoma to discuss the benefits of connecting the Heartland Flyer to Kansas.

==========

Kansas State Receives $8 Million to Study Soil Health and Crop Yields

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas State University has received almost $8 million in funding to conduct research on soil health, sustainability and crop yields. One big component of the study will be carbon sequestration, the process of capturing carbon dioxide and storing it in the soil. This process can significantly reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and lessen the effects of a warmer climate. Brian Olson, head of K-State’s Western Kansas Research-Extension Centers, says sustainability of dryland sites in Kansas is essential to understanding the shifting climate. “I suspect that in tough years, there's going to be some crop rotations and tillage that fail," he said. The five year study will focus on locations near Osborne in north-central Kansas and near Garden City in southwestern Kansas. Researchers hope to understand more about crop management and how it affects farmers and the environment.

==========

Kansas Senator Seeks to Tie Ukraine Funding to Border Security

UNDATED (KNS/KMUW) - Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall is prioritizing funding to Israel over Ukraine, as congress attempts to pass aid packages for both countries. A Democratic bill to fund Ukraine and Israel failed in the senate this week after Republicans opposed it. Marshall and fellow Senate Republicans want to tie funding to Ukraine with stronger border security. But Marshall wants congress to pass standalone aid to Israel, in the wake of an attack by Hamas. The U.S. has designated Hamas as a terrorist organization: "We need to send a message to Hamas," Marshall said. "We need to send a message to Iran and all the terrorists that we're not going to tolerate their inhumane actions, their barbarism."

Marshall says he won't vote for more funding for Ukraine unless the U.S. beefs up security along the southern border. Specifically, he wants to limit the number of people who can seek asylum in the U.S. He says Kansas is affected by border security failures because the state is a pathway for drug trafficking. "Wherever you see drug trafficking, you're going to see crime. Fentanyl alone is impacting Kansas in so many ways," he said. Marshall wants to pass aid to Israel as a standalone package. Marshall says he worries Ukraine's war with Russia is dragging on too long. The White House has warned that the U.S. will run out of money for weapons for Ukraine by year's end.

==========

Kansas Public Radio Is Hiring

Morning News Host, Newscaster / Reporter

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new morning news host. The Morning Edition Host/Reporter delivers the local segments of “Morning Edition,” National Public Radio’s weekday news magazine on Kansas Public Radio (hereafter “KPR”), licensed by the University of Kansas in Lawrence. This person gathers, edits, writes, produces and delivers local newscasts and hosts the local segments of this national show on KPR. Following each day’s broadcast of Morning Edition, this position is also responsible for producing broadcast and online news content. The reporter must have a keen understanding of state, regional and national news. This position requires consistent availability weekdays from 4:00am to 1:00pm, including most holidays. Position is supervised by the News Director and/or Assistant News Director. Application review begins in December and continues until a pool of qualified applicants is identified. Candidates must apply online: https://employment.ku.edu/jobs/staff/morning-news-host-reporter/26740br KU is an EO/AAE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), age, national origin, disability, genetic information or protected veteran status.

==========

KC Chiefs Have 49-Yard Go-Ahead TD Called Back by Penalty, Fall 20-17 to Buffalo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs had a 49-yard touchdown pass called back by an offside penalty with just over a minute left Sunday, and that allowed the Buffalo Bills to escape with a 20-17 victory. The Chiefs thought they had taken the lead when Patrick Mahomes hit Travis Kelce deep over the middle, and he threw across the field to Kadarius Toney, who ran the rest of the way for the score. But the offside penalty was on Toney and the TD was wiped out. Mahomes threw incomplete on the next three plays and the Bills were able to walk away with the win.

The Chiefs thought they had beaten the Buffalo Bills with one of the most unexpected and audacious of plays.

Then the roar inside Arrowhead Stadium was silenced, soon to be replaced by a cascade of boos. The Bills had just taken the lead on Tyler Bass' field goal with 1:54 to go when Patrick Mahomes marched the Chiefs across midfield. He dropped back, spotted favorite target Travis Kelce across the middle, hit him between the numbers — then watched the ex-high school quarterback throw across the field to Kadarius Toney, who finished off the 49-yard touchdown catch.

The only problem with the sandlot-style play? The flag back at the line of scrimmage.

Toney, of all people, had lined up offside.

The play came back, Mahomes proceeded to throw incomplete on three straight plays, and the Bills, in desperate need of a win, escaped with a 20-17 victory, while Kansas City was left to seeth e about the officials for the second straight week. "It's tough to swallow," Mahomes said. "To have a flag change the outcome of the game — I've never had offensive offside called. If it does, they warn you. There wasn't a warning the entire game. Then you make a call like that in the final minute?"

Last week, the Chiefs (8-5) were left to complain about the officials who didn't throw a flag. They were driving for a potential tying score in Green Bay when a Packers defender ran right through Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a deep throw over the middle, but there was no pass interference called and the Chiefs wound up losing 27-19. "Another game, we're talking about the refs," Mahomes said. "It's not what we want for the NFL."

Even the normally even-tempered Chiefs coach, Andy Reid, was left boiling about the offside call on Sunday. "Normally if it's even close, you get a warning. The head coach gets a warning," he said. "I mean, I didn't have a protractor out there, but that's a bit embarrassing. I've been in the league a long time and I haven't had one like that." The flag even caught Bills quarterback Josh Allen by surprise. "I originally thought it was on us," he said. "It's not a flag they usually call."

The night turned out to be so bad for Kansas City that, while defensive tackle Chris Jones was speaking to reporters afterward, tiles began falling on people from the ceiling. Jones decided that was a good time to call it quits on the interviews.

The Chiefs, who have lost four of their past six, had plenty of opportunities to keep Sunday's game from coming down to the end. But just like they have so often this season, they beat themselves with turnovers and penalties. They were flagged seven times for 45 yards — that 5-yarder on Toney will be the one everyone remembers — while Mahomes was picked off on a batted ball and Rashee Rice fumbled the ball away late in the third quarter. Too many mistakes for a team with too many deficiencies to overcome.

In past years, the Chiefs seemed as if they could win no matter what. And proof often came at the expense of the Bills. There was that 38-24 victory in the AFC championship game a few years ago, and the 42-36 overtime win in the divisional round the following year, when the Chiefs needed a mere 13 seconds to get within range for the tying field goal in regulation. They looked as if they might finally conjure up some of that old magic on Sunday night, when Kelce threw a brazen lateral across the field to the oft-injured Toney, who has had a rocky year-plus since Kansas City acquired him in a trade from the Giants.

Then, the flag came down on the field. And the end looked like so many for the Chiefs this season. "Defensively, I thought we played well. Offensively, we were getting better," Reid said. "The second half was a little bit better, so we're actually making progress through this. That's what is disappointing about all of this."

==========

Royals Sign Reliever Will Smith to $5 Million Deal to Close Games in 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals signed Will Smith to a $5 million contract for the upcoming season Monday. They are hoping that the left-hander will be able to close down games in the late innings in a way their bullpen struggled to last season. The 34-year-old Smith could earn bonuses of $125,000 each for 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60 games pitched this season. He broke into the majors with Kansas City and has won World Series rings each of the past three season with different organizations.

==========

Popular Documentary Sheds New Light on Barry Sanders' Decision to Retire from Lions

UNDATED (AP) — Coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff aren't the only popular Detroit Lions these days. A movie about the franchise's greatest running back and his sudden retirement is Amazon Prime Video's most-viewed documentary. “Bye Bye Barry” looks back at Wichita native Barry Sanders' 10-year career with the Detroit Lions and his decision to retire in 1999 despite being on the cusp of becoming the NFL's all-time leading rusher. It surpassed “Kelce,” a documentary about Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, less than two weeks after its premiere.

“I think the timing is just right,” Sanders said during an interview with The Associated Press. “Amazon felt like it was a story that a lot of people wanted to hear and that they wanted to tell. They felt like it was a good story for them to be able to tell a certain way. And I think people also like documentaries like ‘The Last Dance' where people get an in-depth look.”

While the 90-minute documentary looks at Sanders' entire 10-year career in Detroit, as well as being recruited to Oklahoma State University and winning the Heisman Trophy in 1988, a major focus is his decision to retire and head to London on the eve of the Lions opening training camp in 1999.

Sanders was 31 when he walked away with 15,269 career rushing yards and 109 touchdowns. He was 1,457 yards from passing Walter Payton to become the NFL's rushing king, a mark Emmitt Smith ended up breaking three years later.

Sanders' retirement drew comparisons to Jim Brown, who retired in 1966 at 29 after nine seasons in Cleveland. Brown announced his retirement in England while filming a movie.

“I’ve never thought of myself as having sort of mystique or being mysterious. But for people that don’t know me, I can see how maybe they can see it that way,” Sanders said. “Hopefully, the documentary will answer a lot of questions. There is sort of a new group of fans. We hope we can reach a lot of them with the story. I think it’s something they’ll appreciate."

One detail throughout the documentary notes Sanders was never concerned about statistics or the limelight. Sanders' father, Williams Sanders, discussed in a taped interview before his death in 2011 how his son didn't go back into the final regular-season game his senior year of high school because his team was up by five touchdowns, even though he could have finished as the top rusher in Wichita.

Sanders finished eight yards shy of overtaking Kansas City's Christian Okoye for the rushing title in his rookie season in 1989 because the Lions were well ahead of the Atlanta Falcons and he wanted other backs to get carries in the fourth quarter.

Noted Detroit Lions fans Jeff Daniels, Tim Allen and Eminem make appearances to discuss their memories of Sanders.

The best part though might be Sanders and his four sons going to London. In a scene filmed at a restaurant near London Bridge, they ask him about the decision and why he did it with a statement faxed to his local paper in Wichita instead of a press conference.

In talking to his sons, Barry Sanders recalled toward the middle of the 1998 season feeling it might be his last.

Nigel Sanders, the second-oldest at 22, asked his dad if he thought about going to another team, but that never was a consideration. Barry Sanders acknowledged to his oldest son, Barry Sanders Jr., that losing played a role in leaving the Lions, who were coached by Bobby Ross..

“That’s a game you could probably play all day," he said. "Like if we were coming off a deep playoff run, a Super Bowl loss. You know, those things do matter. And thinking back, I guess all I can say is it could have made the difference.”

Sanders has been a part of Nissan's “Heisman House” campaign and a new generation of fans get to play him on the Madden video games. Any ill will from the Lions toward Sanders is a thing of the past. A statue of Sanders was dedicated in front of Ford Field this season.

Sanders is hopeful the Lions can host and win a playoff game for the first time since the 1991 season, which is the longest current drought in the NFL. Sanders' only postseason victory came in an NFC divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Detroit goes into Sunday's game at Chicago with a 9-3 record and a three-game lead over Minnesota in the NFC North.

“Leaving that stadium that day, I would have assumed that I would have won several more playoff games and even a Super Bowl. So it just shows you that there’s no guarantees in the game,” he said. “Coach Campbell has a personality and you can feel like guys play for him. When things go south, he takes the blame. With leading the division this year, it’s really a combination of what Dan and (general manager) Brad Holmes have done since they got there. They deserve all the credit in the world.”

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 am weekdays and updated throughout the day.