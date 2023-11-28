Cinema a Go-Go Celebrates the Holidays with a Bang!

Close out 2023 and celebrate the holiday season with a bang as we present the last Cinema a Go-Go of the year at Lawrence's Liberty Hall on Friday, Dec. 15. Ugly sweaters encouraged!

One week after Pearl Harbor, the bumbling crew of a Japanese submarine launches another surprise attack, this time on the jittery residents of Los Angeles. That's the plot of Steven Spielberg's epic comedy 1941 (1979), our Yuletide offering at the next Cinema a Go-Go.

John Belushi, Dan Ackroyd, Christopher Lee, Toshiro Mifune and an all-star cast set a wild pace in this live-action cartoon that's packed with explosions, destruction, pratfalls and production numbers. Although it was a minor hit at the box office, 1941 didn't exactly charm the critics, although in the years since its release it's become something of a cult favorite.

Tickets for Cinema a Go Go are $12, and will be available at the door on the night of the show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.