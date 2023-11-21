KPR's Holiday Socktacular - 'Tis the Season of Giving!

© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Published November 21, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST
KPR's Holiday Socktacular is November 30-December 1. It's when you can give to the station and, in return, your gift will be matched, the KPR Advisory board will donate six meals through Harvesters, AND you can claim your very own pair of KPR socks!

Kansas Public Radio needs your help to finish 2023 in a strong financial position. November 30 & December 1 KPR will be on the air asking YOU to help out with a year-end contribution. 

We also have a present for you this holiday season: your gift will be matched DOLLAR-FOR-DOLLAR by the Harrison Family Fund of the Douglas County Community Foundation, making your donation to KPR go twice as far. 

And on top of that, we're bringing back KPR's Holiday Socktacular where you can claim a pair of KPR socks! When you donate $180 ($15/month) or more, you'll get a pair of KPR's custom-designed socks,* And this membership drive, for every donation of any amount, KPR Advisory Board Members will give six meals to a local food bank through Harvesters.** If you're already a Sustainer giving $15/month, you may claim your socks HERE or upgrade to $15/month or more to qualify for the socks.

You help ensure that KPR programs you count on every day stay on the air. Make your donation today by calling 888-577-5268 or donate online. Thank you for your support!

*Many thanks to Blue Collar Press for providing the custom-designed socks, featuring KPR's brand new logo design by Emily Fisher, KPR's Media, Sponsorship & Events Coordinator.

**The KPR Advisory Board will provide six meals to local food banks through Harvesters for each pledge made to support KPR, at any level.

To make a direct donation to Harvesters, you may click HERE.

 
Latest Updates from KPR