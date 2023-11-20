Wanted: Kansas Statehouse Reporter

Are you a multi-media journalist seeking a great job covering Kansas government? This is it:

https://employment.ku.edu/jobs/staff/kansas-statehouse-bureau-chief/26495br

Work with award-winning crew of radio & online reporters and editors, under the supervision of the KAB's Station of the Year: Kansas Public Radio

Statehouse Bureau Chief

KPR, on the campus of the University of Kansas in Lawrence, is seeking a Statehouse Bureau Chief (SBC) to manage all aspects of KPR’s capital news bureau. This position works primarily at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka and is responsible for reporting on all aspects of state government. The SBC researches, writes, reports, and produces spot news, digital stories, and long-form audio features for KPR and its reporting partners. This position is an integral part of a Regional Journalism Collaboration involving the Kansas News Service, based at KCUR in Kansas City, Missouri. Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent combination of education and experience) and two years’ experience in broadcast, newspaper, or digital reporting required. To be considered, one must apply online at https://employment.ku.edu/jobs/staff/kansas-statehouse-bureau-chief/26495br. Application review begins in November and continues until a pool of qualified applicants is identified. KU is an EO/AAE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), age, national origin, disability, genetic information or protected veteran status.

Questions? Contact KPR News Director J. Schafer: jschafer@ku.edu