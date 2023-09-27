Headlines for Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Looming Federal Shutdown Could Affect Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – A potential government shutdown could have wide-reaching ramifications for Kansans who work for the federal government or who rely on federal assistance programs. An October 1st shutdown would not impact Social Security or Medicare. But it would threaten food assistance for 47,000 women, infants and children in Kansas. The WIC program would run out of money within a few days. Thousands of federal employees in Kansas would be forced to continue working without pay. Active duty military personnel would stop getting paychecks along with other federal workers such as air traffic controllers, TSA agents, and others deemed critical. That could lead to economic fallout for restaurants, stores and other businesses as those workers wait to see if they’ll receive retroactive pay.

==========

Kansas Republicans Renew Push for Flat Income Tax

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas Republican leaders are touring the state to garner support for reviving a flat state income tax that was vetoed by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly in the last legislative session. Republican House Speaker Dan Hawkins says the flat tax will be one of his top priorities in the upcoming session. GOP lawmakers failed to override the governor’s veto of a flat tax last session by just one vote. The measure would eliminate the current tiered income tax system and put a single tax rate in place. Governor Kelly says the plan mostly benefits wealthy people. She is unlikely to sign such a bill if it lands on her desk again but proponents think there will be enough votes in the upcoming session to override her veto. “I think that certainly, we have some work to do,” Hawkins says,” but this is an election year, and an election year tends to change things.” Kelly says she still opposes the plan and calls it fiscally irresponsible.

==========

Kansas Governor Vows to Again Push for Medicaid Expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPPR/KNS) — Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is once again making her case for expanding Medicaid, but Republican leaders seem unlikely to go along. Kelly is touring Kansas in support of Medicaid expansion, which she has indicated will be her top priority next legislative session. She says expanding access to health insurance will grow the Kansas economy. “We have left six-and-a-half-billion dollars of Kansas taxpayer money in Washington D.C. to be distributed to other states for them to take care of their folks," she said. Republican leaders announced last week they will fight expansion saying it is too costly and provides benefits to people who choose not to work. Kelly says that expanded health care coverage would also create thousands of jobs in Kansas. “Those are our taxpayer dollars that should be coming back here so that we can spend it on our citizens, on our hospitals, our communities," she said. Kansas is one of 10 states that has not adopted Medicaid expansion.

=========

Activists Fear the End of Extra SNAP Benefits Is Leading to Worsening Child Hunger

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansans are getting $14.5 million less in food assistance a month after the end of increased pandemic benefits. Monthly food stamp allotments were increased during the pandemic. But those extra benefits ended in February. A new report says the decreased benefits are affecting 63,000 Kansas households. People getting the minimum benefit amount used to get $281 a month. Now, they get just $23. Gina Plata-Nino is the SNAP deputy director for the Food Research and Action Center. She’s urging states and the federal government to invest more in the program. “Whether or not they take action, hunger is (still) there," she said. "How do they address it?” The Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature has added more restrictions to SNAP benefits in recent years, making an expansion of benefits unlikely. “The majority of SNAP users – almost 70% – are kids, children," Plata-Nino said.

==========

Topeka Zoo Director Announces Resignation, Move to Texas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Brendan Wiley, longtime director of the Topeka Zoo is leaving to take a new role as CEO of the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, Texas. His last day will be November 10th. KSNT TV reports that the Topeka Zoo hired Wiley in 2010. He was leading an animal rescue shelter in Merriam at the time. Before that, he was an animal curator at the Kansas City Zoo. Wiley came to Topeka at a time when the zoo faced criticism for animal care issues. The 90-year-old zoo was under scrutiny from animal rights groups after several animals died. Wiley embraced the criticism and made positive changes to regain the community’s support for the zoo. In 2021, the zoo was removed from oversight by the city government, allowing Wiley to pursue expansion projects without dealing with excessive red tape. That year, the zoo said set a new attendance record, welcoming more than 230,000 guests. Among the first major improvements under his tenure was an expansion of the elephant area in 2012 after a City Council vote expressing support for the zoo to continue housing an elephant exhibit. Wiley was also responsible for other major expansions at the zoo, including the Kay McFarland Japanese Gardens and, most recently, the Giraffe and Friends exhibit area. The zoo will conduct a nationwide search for a new director.

==========

McPherson First Grader Struck by Stray Arrow

McPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A first-grade student is recovering after being struck by a stray arrow while on the playground at Roosevelt Elementary School in McPherson. McPherson School District officials say a man at his home near the school was target practicing with a bow and arrow when the arrow went wide, sailed about half a block to the school playground, and struck the seven-year-old in the arm. KWCH TV says the student was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita and is expected to fully recover. The archer contacted authorities on the scene and told them what had happened, taking full responsibility. Police arrested the man and booked him into the McPherson County Jail for aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment. His bond is set at $12,500. Authorities have not identified the man or the young student.

==========

Prosecutors: KC-Area Doctor Sexually Assaulted Amish Girls, Women for Decades

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KC Star) — Prosecutors say a suburban Kansas City doctor sexually assaulted women and girls, mostly from Amish communities, for decades under the guise of performing routine breast and pelvic exams. The Kansas City Star reports that 70-year-old David B. Clark, of Independence, is charged with six felonies in Jackson County, Missouri, following a long-running investigation led by the FBI. Clark, who is licensed as a chiropractor, is accused of assaulting patients at his Health+Plus clinic in Oak Grove, a small town about 30 miles east of Kansas City. He was arrested Monday.

Clark allegedly molested his patients — describing the acts as “treatment” — during pelvic and breast exams. Sometimes the abuse occurred while family members of the patients were present in the room. Authorities allege Clark concealed the sexual abuse from his patients by saying his actions were medically necessary. Prosecutors say he “targeted” girls and women from Amish communities who would have little if any experience with a gynecologist or obstetrician.

==========

Influential Kansas House Committee Leader to Step Down Next Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An influential Kansas House committee leader who helped temper fellow Republicans' drive to limit what state and local officials can do during pandemics plans to give up his legislative seat next month. Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Fred Patton announced Monday that he will step down October 16 to spend more time with his family, and focus on community activities and his legal practice as an attorney. Patton is from Topeka and has served in the House since 2015.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Patton often was a moderating influence on fellow Republicans as the GOP-controlled Legislature pushed Democratic Governor Laura Kelly to accept limits on her power and the power of other officials to require masks or close schools and businesses. Republicans in Patton's district will pick a replacement to hold his seat until after the 2024 elections. Patton said he timed his resignation to give his replacement an extra year of experience and seniority.

==========

Ottawa Allows Beekeeping, Other Urban Farming Activities

OTTAWA, Kan. (KNS) — Ottawa will allow urban farming after an aspiring beekeeper sued the city, and other residents pushed for the right to keep chickens. Ottawa city commissioners voted to create a new city code for urban farming. Now people can sell eggs, vegetables, fruits and honey from their own property at farmers’ markets. And there are guidelines for beekeeping and chicken coops. People can’t have roosters, for example. The new rules bring an end to a lawsuit by a resident who wants to sell honey and fruit. Some other cities, such as Lawrence, have also changed their codes in recent years to let people produce more food in residential areas. (Read more.)

==========

Glitch Caused Kansas, Other States, to Incorrectly Disenroll Thousands of Medicaid Recipients

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Federal officials say a glitch caused Kansas and 29 other states to inappropriately disenroll half a million children and families from Medicaid over the last few months. This is the latest bump in the process known as Medicaid unwinding. Up to 12,000 Kansans — many of them children — were wrongly dropped from the low-income health insurance program. They lost coverage even though state officials had information showing they remained eligible. Officials say they’re working on reinstating coverage for those people. They have temporarily halted new disenrollments while they work on fixing the issue going forward. Children make up a majority of the 81-thousand total Kansans who’ve been disenrolled from Medicaid since the state resumed reviewing Medicaid rolls in the spring after a three-year pandemic pause.

==========

Study: Efficient Soil Management Leads to Increased Ag Profits

UNDATED (HPM) — Farming practices that improve soil health might also have economic benefits for farmers. That's according to a new study from the Soil Health Institute. The study looked at 30 farms across the United States. The soil management practices included no-till, which means leaving soil undisturbed, and cover crops, plants that are primarily used to keep soil in place between growing seasons. On average, these practices increased net farm income by $65 an acre per year, says Wayne Honeycutt, the president of the soil health institute. "Not only is it more profitable, but these practices can really help (farmers) build resilience to those more extreme weather events," he said. The institute found similar results in a 2021 study that focused on 100 farms across the Midwest.

=========

Virtual State Job Fair Highlights Hundreds of Open State Agency Positions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas jobseekers are encouraged to attend the state agency virtual job fair this week. This month’s virtual fair, hosted by KANSASWORKS, will feature employment opportunities available across the state’s 98 government agencies. Currently, there are more than 700 vacancies across Kansas. The virtual job fair will be held from 8 am to 5 pm Wednesday, September 27. "These are good-paying jobs with great benefits," said Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland.

Registration is required to participate in the event, regardless of previous participation. The Virtual Job Fair portal features a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers might request to engage in a video interview.

Candidates can participate through any digital device, but it is highly recommended to use a computer to be most effective during the job fairs. If a jobseeker does not have access to a personal computer, they are available at KANSASWORKS offices as well as local libraries throughout the state. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

Learn more at jobs.ks.gov.

==========

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and other U.S. Lawmakers Try to Cut Food Waste in Half

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A bipartisan coalition of U.S. lawmakers has introduced a proposal designed to cut food waste in half by 2030. The lawmakers submitted their legislation last week and said it would improve collaboration between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and regional waste prevention and food recovery organizations. The lawmakers said the proposal would also support new technological innovations and bolster the federal government's approach to food waste. Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine and Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York proposed the bill in the U.S. House, and Kansas GOP Senator Jerry Moran and Democratic Delaware Senator Chris Coons did so in the U.S. Senate.

Pingree said an estimated 30% to 40% of the U.S. food supply is discarded every year, and that is both bad for the environment and a contributor to food insecurity. Pingree said the proposal "would strengthen the federal government's approach to food loss by tackling waste in every step of our food system - from prevention research and education to composting and donation programs." The proposal would also establish an Office of Food Loss and Waste within the USDA.

- Related -

Composting Businesses Spread Across Midwest in Effort to Combat Food Waste

KANSAS CITY,Mo. (Harvest Public Media) — Composting services are popping up in cities across the Midwest, working to divert food waste from landfills and reduce climate impacts. Food waste is the largest category of trash going to landfills, according to an estimate from the U-S Environmental Protection Agency. It also produces methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. Community composting operations are popping up in cities across the country in an effort to keep that waste out of landfills and return nutrients to the soil. Sending less food waste to landfills saves municipalities money and reduces climate impacts. But not all cities are welcoming them, especially when neighbors complain about smells and pests. Composting advocates say city governments often don’t have updated zoning rules to specifically address composting. The challenge for cities is figuring out how to not only support compost operations but also how to regulate them before the problems start. (Read More)

==========

Grant Will Help Kansans Regain Driving Privileges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A more than $300,000 grant will help more Kansans get their driving privileges back. The grant comes as more than 200,000 Kansas drivers have a suspended license. The money will help Kansas Legal Services hire staff who will focus on drivers license work. The group already has two programs to help drivers get back on the road — one in Kansas City, Kansas, and one in Wichita. Kansas Legal Services Executive Director Matthew Keenan says those programs have tremendous demand. “It's very time consuming. It takes months for a client to start in the application process and for them to ultimately have their driver's license restored," he said. "This could all start with a simple speeding ticket. They can’t pay it off, they lose their license and lose their way to get to places like work or the grocery store." Lawmakers are considering changes to take away fewer licenses.

==========

Missouri Tigers, Kansas Jayhawks Enter AP Top 25 Football Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) — The Missouri Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks now have something in common. The Kansas City Star reports that both schools now have football teams ranked in the new AP Top 25 College Football poll. The Tigers enter the poll ranked No. 23 after beating Memphis on Saturday. MU is 4-0 for the first time since 2013. KU enters the poll right behind Mizzou, at No. 24. The Jayhawks are 4-0 for the second consecutive season — the first time that’s happened since 1914-15 — after defeating previously unbeaten BYU on Saturday.

Like Missouri, this is the first appearance for KU in the Top 25 this season. It’s also the first time KU has been ranked since a No. 19 assessment on October 19, 2022. Meanwhile, K-State (3-1, 1-0) is unranked after defeating UCF 44-31 Saturday in Manhattan. The Wildcats are knocking on the door, however, leading the “others receiving votes” category with 57 votes. K-State started the 2023 season ranked but fell out of the Top 25 with a road loss to Mizzou.

==========

K-State Agrees with Hoops Coach Jerome Tang on New 7-Year Contract

UNDATED (AP) — Kansas State University and Jerome Tang agreed to a new seven-year contract Monday. The deal comes after the men’s basketball coach took a program that had just two returning players and was picked last in the Big 12 to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament last season. Tang was working on a six-year deal that he signed last year. He will be paid $3 million for the upcoming season with $100,000 raises each year, finishing with $3.6 million for the 2029-30 season. He also will earn $200,000 retention bonuses after the next four seasons.

==========

KU Basketball Nails Down Commitment from Four Star Recruit

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KC Star) — Kansas men’s basketball has just picked up a commitment for its 2024 team. The Kansas City Star reports that four-star point guard Labaron Philon announced his commitment to the Jayhawks Monday night. The 6'3, 175-lb Alabama native chose Kansas over Alabama, Cincinnati, and Ole Miss. Philon says he chose KU because he feels his style of play will be a good fit with the Jayhawk’s system and says he looks forward to working for Coach Bill Self. Philon is joining 5-star prospect Flory Bidunga in the Jayhawks’ Class of 2024 basketball squad.

=========

KU Athletics Releases Basketball 2023-24 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) —The University of Kansas has released details about the Jayhawks basketball schedule including the date for the, so-called, Border Showdown rivalry against the University of Missouri Tigers. That game is set to air on ESPN at 4:15 Saturday, December 9th. The Jayhawks will officially begin the 2023-24 season with the 39th annual Late Night in the Phog on Friday, October 6th, in Allen Fieldhouse. After warming up with a couple of exhibition games, Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, and Fort Hays State at home in Lawrence, the Jayhawks will begin regular season play when they host North Carolina Central at Allen Fieldhouse on November 6th. KU will also face a number of challenging opponents as the season progresses including Oklahoma, West Virginia, Baylor and TCU. The intrastate rivalry between KU and Kansas State will play out in Manhattan on February 5th and in Lawrence on March 5th.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 am weekdays and updated throughout the day. These ad-free headlines are made possible by KPR members. Become one today. You can also follow KPR News on Twitter.