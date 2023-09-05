Headlines for Tuesday, September 5, 2023

DHS Awards $1.3 Million to Recruit, Train Kansas Volunteer Firefighters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has awarded the Kansas State Fire Fighters Association more than $1.3 million in grant funding to help recruit and volunteer firefighters across Kansas. Now the Fire Fighters Association is asking Kansans to step up and volunteer. WIBW TV reports that the grant will fund a 4-year project to include recruitment campaigns, training in basic firefighting skills, gear for trainees and leadership training. The association says there has been a 20% to 30% decline in the number of volunteer firefighters across the country. Those volunteers protect a total of nearly two-thirds of the all the land in the country including much of rural Kansas. In addition to frontline firefighters, the grant is intended to help recruit computer technicians, dispatchers and other support staff.

==========

Federal Programs Help Keep Kansas Kids Out of Foster Care

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Recent programs funded with federal money are helping Kansas keep kids out of foster care. The Family First program, created in 2018, gives states money to fund prevention services that help keep families intact so kids don’t end up in foster care. That could include therapy for families. In Kansas, multiple organizations say the programs are keeping over 90% of kids out of the foster care system. Nicole McCauley works for foster care agency St. Francis Ministries. She says money historically has supported foster parents and adoption. “That’s important,” McCauley says, “but so is keeping kids out of foster care in the first place. I think it strengthens the entire child welfare system.” Two separate audits say Kansas is struggling to care for kids once in foster care and the agencies say that makes this prevention work even more important.

==========

Kansas Receives Federal Funds to Improve Rural Drinking Water

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The federal government will spend about $10 million and lend $40 million more to improve drinking water and sanitation in rural Kansas. The goal is to help rural utilities fix old sewer lines, install backup generators and make other changes to keep their water systems in shape. The U.S. Department of Agriculture funding will go to half a dozen communities, such as Mankato and Perry. Girard in southeast Kansas will get the biggest help: More than $16 million in grants and loans to replace 42 miles of sewer mains, install new valves and hydrants, and build a water-softening plant.

==========

Legislature to Consider New Retirement Plan for State Workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The chair of the Kansas Senate’s tax committee wants to create a new retirement plan for state workers. It could ultimately reduce costs for the state, but would not pay a guaranteed benefit to workers like the current pension. Republican Senator Caryn Tyson plans to hold hearings on a bill that would create the new system. It would match employee contributions into a retirement plan, similar to a 401(k). Lawmakers will consider creating the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) after the legislative session starts in January. Tyson says the healthy Kansas budget makes the shift possible. “If we could start converting to the TSP system, especially with the money in the bank now, now would be the time to do it,” Tyson sad. The plan could lead to higher investment returns for workers and would save the state money in the long term. Under the change, the investment risk would be shifted to workers and they wouldn’t have a guaranteed payout at retirement. The state infused more than $1 billion in KPERS in 2022. Tyson believes that is a temporary fix and that phasing out KPERS entirely will save taxpayers money.

==========

Kaw Official: Kansas Schools Should Offer Tribal Members Full Scholarships

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) - A Kaw Nation official says universities in Kansas should offer full scholarships to members of the tribe. The Kaw Nation once inhabited nearly half of Kansas. The federal government forced the Kaw out of Kansas 150 years ago and gave some of the territory to Kansas State University and schools in several other states. The schools sold that land at a massive profit. Jim Pepper Henry, vice chairman of the Kaw Nation, is calling for full scholarships for all Kaw students. “If you were to take that 22 million acres in today’s dollars - and the resources that have come from that land - it’s in the multi-trillion dollars,” Henry said. The Kansas Board of Regents, which governs universities in the state, replied that it grants in-state tuition to Kaw students who don’t live in Kansas.

==========

Douglas County Courts Chosen to Participate in Initiative for Alternatives to Eviction

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Lawrence Times) - Douglas County District Court has received a grant that will help it implement alternatives to the traditional eviction track. The Lawrence Times reports that the grant from the National Center for State Courts Eviction Diversion Initiative is intended to improve housing stability across the county. Douglas County was selected to participate in the experiment through a competitive application process. The court will use the funding to hire dedicated staff to implement new strategies for both landlords and tenants as alternatives to the traditional eviction procedures. The court will still hear and decide eviction disputes when landlords and tenants are unable to reach a resolution, but the goal of the initiative is to help both sides avoid the time and expense of traditional litigation. The initiative aims to implement new reform strategies and make use of existing community resources including legal aid, financial counseling, and rental assistance programs. Other courts were selected in Colorado, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington. Find more information on the Eviction Diversion Initiative Grant Program HERE.

==========

Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza Owners Default on $300 Million Loan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star / KC Business Journal) — The companies that own the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City have defaulted on the nearly $300 million loan used to purchase the property. That's according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Kansas City Star reports that the partner companies who purchased the Country Club Plaza (Macerich Company and Taubman Centers) reported in May that they were in default of the loan provided by a Chicago-based lender. News of the default was made public in a quarterly report earlier this month. In a statement released last week, a Plaza spokesperson said there were active discussions with the lender to come to some kind of arrangement.

This development marks another sign of distress for the Plaza, an iconic shopping district that has suffered setbacks in recent years, including vacant storefronts and loss of tenants. Last year, fashion retailer Nordstrom bailed on its plan to put a store on the west side of the outdoor mall. The loan default was first reported Thursday by The Kansas City Business Journal. The Journal, citing multiple unnamed sources, says the lender has begun pitching the idea of selling the debt to local and national groups.

==========

KU Aerospace Engineering Students Win Big with Missile Design at International Competition

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Aerospace engineering students at the University of Kansas took 1st, 2nd and 3rd place at an international aerospace design competition. One of the award-winning designs is for a new missile, which has drawn the attention of military contractors. The missile took 2nd place, but KU professor Ron Barrett-Gonzalez says the design really impressed the judges, especially those who work in the U.S. defense industry. "There were several managers from Lockheed-Martin Missile and Fire Control," he said. "They gave us a call, they wanted a briefing. They're currently signing some papers with KU." The KU Center for Research is already seeking a patent for the new missile design. With its latest accolades, the aerospace engineering program at KU has won more than 100 awards from the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, far more than any other school in the nation. (Read more.)

==========

COVID Cases on the Rise Nationally and in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - COVID cases are on the rise nationally and here in Kansas. Due to the late summer surge in COVID cases, health officials are encouraging residents to stay up to date on vaccines and take other precautions.

Kansas hospitals are only seeing about a third of the COVID hospitalizations they did last fall, but numbers are on the rise and officials say case clusters are, too. Sedgwick County health department director Adrienne Byrne recommends people get vaccinated, boosted, and consider masking in crowded environments. “When I go to a conference, I'll be wearing a mask, because I went to one in June, didn't wear a mask all the time and got COVID," she said. "During the holidays, I’ll probably (wear a) mask.”

State health officials no longer track every case, but they do track case clusters and hospitalizations - and both metrics are rising. Byrne says the uptick in cases is likely driven by summer travel and kids returning to school. “So, it’s not unexpected, but it's a reinforcer that, before the holidays, it's important to be up-to-date on vaccines because we are expecting it to spike again, which means the hospitalizations may spike and everything that comes with that," she said.

Health officials say an updated COVID booster should be available in the coming weeks, along with new RSV vaccines and a yearly flu shot.

==========

Traffic Reduced for Signage Work on Portions of I-70 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A construction project will reduce traffic along Interstate 70 in Topeka starting this week. The Kansas Department of Transportation says a contractor will begin work Tuesday on the inside lanes in both directions between SW Wanamaker and SW 6th St. Crews will be installing electronic message boards in the median area. WIBW TV reports that new message boards are part of an effort to improve driver safety through the instant transmission of real-time information to travelers. KDOT says the installation is expected to take about one month. On and off ramps will remain open throughout the project.

==========

Manhattan Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Ogden

OGDEN, Kan. (KSNT) - Crews responded late Monday afternoon to a fatal crash near Ogden. The Riley County Police Department says the single-vehicle crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. KSNT TV reports that one person died after being ejected from the vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the person as 47-year-old as Nathan Grindle of Manhattan. Investigators say Grindle was driving eastbound on Kansas Highway 18 when the car went off the road and struck a cement bridge pillar. No other vehicles were involved. The road was closed for several hours, but reopened around 7 p.m. Emergency crews also had to extinguish a fire caused by the crash.

==========

Firefighters Put Down Two Weekend Blazes in Lyon County

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) – Nearly 100 acres of brush were scorched in northwest Lyon County over the weekend following two separate fires. WIBW TV reports that emergency crews were called to Highway 56 in Lyon County on Sunday on reports of a brush fire. Firefighters from Allen-Admire, Americus, Dunlap and Miller all battled the grassfire all afternoon then responded to a second fire in the town of Bushong about 6:30 Sunday evening. Officials say that no injuries were reported as a result of either fire.

==========

Kansas City Runner Attacked by Owl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — An early morning runner in Kansas City’s Brookside neighborhood had a big surprise yesterday morning when he was attacked by an owl. WDAF TV reports that runner Ben Olson says an owl swooped out of a tree and attacked him, leaving three large puncture wounds on his head. Olson, who has been training for the upcoming Kansas City Marathon, said the owl flew past him once, then started diving to attack him with its claws. Olson declined medical attention and finished his usual eight mile run after the attack. Wildlife experts say owls tend to avoid people, but will behave aggressively if they believe their young are at risk. Kansas City Animal Control says it has not received any other reports of owl attacks. Olson says he plans to start wearing a hat during his early morning runs.

==========

KU Team Physicians Monitoring QB Daniels Ahead of Illinois Game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (TCJ) — As the University of Kansas Jayhawks prepare for their game opposite Illinois on Friday, the team is still monitoring the health of starting quarterback Jalon Daniels. The Topeka Capital Journal reports that KU head coach Lance Leipold told reporters Monday that coaches are closely watching Daniels and several other players including wide receiver Luke Grimm and offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams. Leipold said Daniels is looking good in practice and said he could have played in last week’s opener against Missouri State. Backup quarterback Jason Bean played in Daniels’ place last week with 276 yards passing and a couple of touchdowns. KU won in a blowout 48-to-17. The Jayhawks are gearing up to play the University of Illinois Fighting Illini on Friday night in Lawrence.

==========

Denny Hamlin Signs Multiyear Contract Extension to Stay with Joe Gibbs Racing

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Denny Hamlin is staying with Joe Gibbs Racing. The organization announced Monday that Hamlin signed a multiyear extension to keep driving the No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD in the NASCAR Cup Series. The company said in the release terms of the contract extension will not be disclosed.

Hamlin first drove in a Cup Series race at Kansas in October 2005 and has since made more than 600 starts all for owner Joe Gibbs.

Gibbs said in a statement it was amazing to think Hamlin first drove for the team nearly two decades ago.

“He's been a big part of Joe Gibbs Racing ever since then and we look forward to that continuing for years to come,” Gibbs said.

Hamlin has 50 career Cup Series wins, tied for 13th all time in NASCAR history. He won three Daytona 500s, three Southern 500s at Darlington Raceway and one Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hamlin is part of his 17th NASCAR playoffs and has reached the final championship four times: 2014, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Hamlin said his relationship with Joe Gibbs and his team “means a lot to me. We have accomplished so much together over the years.”

Hamlin had a strong car at Darlington on Sunday night, leading a race best 177 out of 367 laps. But problems in the pits and a late accident dropped him to a 25th-place finish in the Southern 500. Hamlin was asked last Thursday and at NASCAR playoff media day if he still hoped to drive for JGR and quickly answered, “100 percent.”

Hamlin and the 15 other NASCAR playoff drivers compete at Kansas on Sunday.

==========

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Set Out to Repeat as Super Bowl Champs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are setting out to repeat as Super Bowl champions. They won their second Lombardi Trophy in four years this past season. They nearly pulled off the feat in 2020, returning to the big game but losing to the Buccaneers. They continue to be led by reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce on offense. The defense has some major question marks heading into their September 7 opener against Detroit. All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones appears to be continuing his holdout right into the regular season, defensive end Charles Omenihu is suspended the first six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, and starting cornerback L'Jarius Sneed missed almost all of training camp with a knee injury.

==========

Chiefs Expect WR Toney, CB Sneed to Be Available for Week 1 Matchup with Detroit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have wide receiver Kadarius Toney and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed available when they play the Detroit Lions on Thursday night to kick off the NFL’s regular season. Toney missed nearly all of training camp after having surgery for a torn meniscus in his knee in late July. If he is available, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said Monday that all seven of their wide receivers could be active. Sneed missed 12 practices and all three preseason games with swelling in his knee. But like Toney, he has been at practice this week and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said the cornerback has looked good.

==========

All-Pro Defensive Tackle Chris Jones Fails to Report to Chiefs for Start of Regular-Season Game Prep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chris Jones did not report to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to begin preparing for their season opener against Detroit, making it highly unlikely that the All-Pro defensive tackle will play against the Lions on Thursday night.

Jones has been holding out while trying to get a long-term contract. He is entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million pact, and has been racking up millions in fines for missing offseason workouts, training camp and all three preseason games.

The 29-year-old pass rusher will forfeit about $1.1 million for each regular-season game he misses.

“You're never sure how it's going to work out. You deal with too many people in this type of thing,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who declined to discuss his own involvement in the negotiations before the first significant practice of game week.

“These things can go any direction. I don't want to spend too much time on it," Reid added. "We had 90 guys in the offseason that I was making sure were going in the right direction, and now we're getting ready to play a game. That's how I go about it.”

Reid was more hopeful that wide receiver Kadarius Toney and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed would be ready for the opener. Toney missed most of training camp after surgery for a torn meniscus and Sneed, one of the Chiefs' best cornerbacks, has been out for more than a month with swelling in his knee.

Most of the attention remains on Jones, though, given his importance to the Kansas City defense. He tied a career high with 15 1/2 sacks last season, picked up his first postseason sacks and helped the Chiefs beat Philadelphia in the Super Bowl.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said last week communication with Jones' representatives picked up after a long impasse ahead of the regular season.

Veach even said he was “certainly hopeful” that a deal could be reached in time for Jones to report to practice and be on the field when the Chiefs raise their latest title banner at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I don't know what his agenda is," Reid said, “or when he is coming.”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is close with Jones, went on his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, and implored his teammate to report to practice. Kelce sounded much like Reid, telling Jones: “You must know something I don’t know because I just don’t get it. I really want to win another Super Bowl ring with you, brother."

“I mean, at this point you just prepare to play the game with the guys that are in the building,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes added before Sunday's sweltering practice, “and let the front office handle that. We have a tough test and we're going to focus on how we can win with the guys we have here.”

Indeed, the Chiefs are preparing to face one of the league's top offenses. Led by quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions had the third-most yards in the NFL last season and finished fourth in touchdowns.

Jones' absence is compounded by the fact that pass rusher Charles Omenihu, who was signed to replace defensive end Frank Clark, is suspended for the first six weeks of the season for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy.

“It's the same thing as if a guy got hurt in the middle of the season,” Chiefs safety Justin Reid said. “The situation is what it is. Chris is one of the best players in the NFL. But we have to go with what we've got.”

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, who carries the green dot and is responsible for getting the defense set, pointed out that Kansas City has been without Jones throughout the offseason and training camp. That's given time for Derrick Nnadi and Turk Wharton to get more reps in the base defense and backups Keondre Coburn and Malik Herring extra work at the tackle spot.

“We gave a lot of people a chance to play,” Bolton said. “A lot of guys that don't get a lot of playing time with Chris here will get a lot of opportunities. The guys we've got, we've got, and we're going to go out there and try to dominate Week 1.”

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 am weekdays and updated throughout the day. These ad-free headlines are made possible by KPR members. Become one today. You can also follow KPR News on Twitter.