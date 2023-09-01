Cinema a Go-Go Presents the Worst Films... Ever!

Virtual Cinema a Go-Go has been sifting through the movie vault and has dug up a double feature of what many consider to be some of the worst films ever made. Yes, it might be the WORST Virtual Cinema a Go-Go we've ever presented...and, given the quality (or lack thereof) of many of the films we've presented, that's really saying something!

Join us on Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. for screenings of Ed Wood's Plan 9 from Outer Space (1957) and The Creeping Terror (1964).

Our big double feature kicks off with Plan 9 from Outer Space (1957), Ed Wood's notorious sci-fi thriller that features a ridiculous script, awful performances and some really shoddy special effects. While horror star Bela Lugosi gets top billing, Lugosi has died well before filming began, so his appearance in the film consists of some silent, previously unused footage that Wood had shot for an aborted film project.

The Creeping Terror

Our second feature is The Creeping Terror (1964), in Earth is attacked by a giant shag carpet from outer space. This giant lumbering mess - the monster, not the movie - goes around eating the citizens of a small town who, because of the awful special effects, pretty much have to shove themselves into the monster's mouth in order to make it appear they're being devoured.

Can YOU make it to end of worst double feature ever?

Admission to our virtual screenings is always free, but be sure to register for your ticket below.

CLAIM YOUR VIRTUAL TICKET

We hope to "see" you there!

