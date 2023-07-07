The Pink Panther and Inspector Clouseau at Cinema a Go-Go!

Everyone's favorite magenta-colored cat is making an appearance at this month's Cinema a Go-Go! Join us at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 21 at Liberty Hall for Blake Edwards' 1963 classic The Pink Panther, the film that introduced the bumbling Inspector Clouseau, played by Peter Sellers.

For the first installment in the popular Pink Panther franchise, Clouseau travels to Rome to catch a notorious jewel thief known as "The Phantom" before he conducts his most daring heist yet: a princess' priceless diamond with one slight imperfection, known as "The Pink Panther".

Peter Sellers and Claudia Cardinale in The Pink Panther (1963).

Originally Peter Ustinov had been cast as Clouseau, but he left before filming began. That's when director Blake Edwards chose Peter Sellers to take over the role. Early on in production it was clear that Sellers, with his inspired improvisations, was stealing the film, and so launched a whole series of films built around Inspector Clouseau.

In addition to the feature film, we'll also see one of the popular Pink Panther theatrical cartoons, featuring Henry Mancini's memorable music.

We hope you'll join us for popcorn and the chance to win fun movie prizes! Doors open at 6:30 p.m., tickets will be available at the Liberty Hall box office on the night of the show.

Cinema a Go-Go is now on Letterboxd! Keep up with our screenings, share your thoughts with reviews and never miss a second of Cinema a Go-Go.

