Thousands of Spirit workers to strike after rejecting contract

Thousands of workers at Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita will go on strike after rejecting a final contract offer from the company on Wednesday.

The strike will begin Saturday after the current contract expires. During the work stoppage, workers will not receive pay or benefits from Spirit.

Under Spirit's proposed four-year contract, workers would have seen an average wage increase of 4% each year, along with a 2% annual bonus and cost-of-living adjustments.

Spirit's offer included ending mandatory overtime on Sundays. But if workers were scheduled to work overtime on other days, they would have to use earned-time-off (ETO) to cover an absence.

Workers would also have seen an increase to insurance co-pays, including for emergency room visits, some prescription drugs, and both inpatient and outpatient care at hospitals.

Spirit workers have not had a new contract since 2010. Their current contract expired in 2020 but was extended for three years after production temporarily stopped on the 737 MAX.

Spirit, the city’s largest employer, began negotiating a new contract in May with a local chapter of the Machinists Union. The local union’s contract negotiating committee endorsed the company's final contract offer, but said the decision was ultimately up to the workers.

In a statement, Spirit said it’s disappointed that workers rejected the contract and voted to strike.

“We believe that our fair and competitive offer recognizes the contributions of our employees and ensures we can successfully meet increasing demand for aircraft from our customers,” the statement reads.

In response to the strike, Spirit says it will suspend factory production on Thursday, prior to the expiration of the contract.

"All [union]-represented employees are not to report for work but will receive pay for their regularly scheduled work hours. All scheduled overtime is canceled," reads a statement from Spirit. "All employees not represented by the [union] should report to work as usual on Thursday.”

Spirit also said it plans to continue meeting with Machinists leadership.

Workers at the facility last went on strike in 1995, when it was still owned by Boeing. The strike lasted 69 days, according to the Machinists.

Click here to read more details on Spirit’s proposed contract.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.