Local Artist Shares Her Love of Kansas with Contribution to KPR

Clara Rowe, an artist and recent design school graduate of Overland Park, Kan. recently shared her talents in a big away with Kansas Public Radio.

Rowe has called Kansas her home for much of her life, and has always felt a draw to the natural landscape of the Sunflower State. This connection helped inspire one of her latest artistic projects, designing this year's KPR glassware! In the spirit of the summer, Rowe has helped us design a special, limited-edition pint glass for all your favorite summertime drinks, complete with each state animal of Kansas to enjoy it with. Available to all new and current KPR members during our 70th Summer Tour.

Emily Fisher / Kansas Public Radio This year's KPR pint glass features the state animals of Kansas, including the Western Meadowlark, Ornate Box Turtle, honeybee, Barred Tiger Salamander, Channel Catfish and American Bison.

A recent graduate of the Johnson County Community College graphic design program, Rowe is eager to begin her professional role as a designer in the Kansas City area. Originally from Newton, Kan., Rowe now calls Overland Park her home, but is often making her rounds throughout Kansas City, Lawrence and the Wichita area to visit friends and family, and to gain further inspiration for her craft. She is a lover of all things creative and boasts an impressive array of creative talents, including pottery, metalsmithing, painting and even rug tufting!

Check out more of Rowe's art and design work here!

This pint glass is available to all new and current KPR members as a thank you for their ongoing support. Learn more about how to claim your own glassware during our 70th Summer Tour here.