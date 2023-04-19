Headlines for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Drought Conditions Persist in Some Parts of the Midwest, Great Plains

UNDATED (HPM) - At this time of year, many farmers and ranchers across the Midwest are planting their crops and turning their cows to graze on pasture. But Harvest Public Media reports the drought conditions across the Great Plains region will make the growing season difficult. States like Missouri and Illinois had enough winter precipitation to help relieve a lot of last year’s drought conditions. But most areas of Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma did not. Derrell Peel is a livestock marketing specialist for Oklahoma State University Extension. He says a springtime drought sets up a challenging year ahead for farmers and ranchers. “When you start the year in drought like we are right now, you don't grow anything. And so, not only do you not have anything now, there's no prospects of getting anything anytime soon," he said. Peel says the drought has made it difficult for pastures to grow, forcing some ranchers to decide to sell their cattle early. He also says It’ll make it difficult for crops to grow over the summer if rain doesn’t come soon.

This past winter’s precipitation is a tale of two regions for the Midwest and Great Plains. Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois experienced wet weather, which helped mitigate drought conditions — setting the stage well for this year’s planting season. But parts of Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma are still facing severe drought conditions. Dennis Todey is the director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Midwest Climate Hub. He says it needs to rain frequently in the Great Plains. “We still are hoping that this spring, we'll get some decent amounts of precipitation that will help move things forward. But the severity of the drought that we're dealing with, it's hard to imagine that we'll be able to recover all of this over this whole area," he said. Todey says some farmers in drought-stricken areas might switch to planting drought-tolerant crops like sorghum instead of corn to help them get by this year.

==========

Kansas Student Behavior Getting Worse Post Pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - Kansas schools are reporting a surge of disruptive behavior by students, including violence against teachers. The subject has caught the attention of teachers unions and state lawmakers — but solutions are hard to find. Kansas teachers say student behavior has gotten much worse since the COVID pandemic. Some students are lashing out at classmates and teachers. “Pushing, shoving, hitting, slapping, throwing item - the amount of physical violence has increased so much," said Jackie Tabor, who has taught elementary and middle school in Wichita for about 12 years. Schools across Kansas have been reporting more disruptive and even violent incidents. At the state’s largest school district in Wichita, this school year began with several large brawls and weapons arrests. (Read more.)

==========

What to Know About KC Shooting of Black Teenager Ralph Yarl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Black teenager Ralph Yarl was shot twice, in the head and arm, after going to the wrong home in Kansas City, Missouri, to pick up his younger brothers. Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old white man, told police he fired at the 16-year-old honors student out of fear last week. But whether Lester will ultimately claim self-defense in court has yet to be seen. The case raises anew questions about race relations in the United States. Here's a look at what happened, where the criminal case stands, how the teen is faring and the role gun laws in Missouri could play in the case.

WHAT LED UP TO THE SHOOTING?

Yarl mixed up an address. Instead of going to 115th Terrace to pick up his twin brothers Thursday night, Yarl showed up at Lester's home on 115th Street, at 10 pm. Lester told police he had just gotten in bed when he heard the doorbell. Before answering, he grabbed his revolver. Lester said he then saw Yarl pulling on the storm door handle, something Yarl disputes, according to the probable cause statement. Lester told police he thought the teen was attempting to break into the home and he was "scared to death," the statement said. Without saying a word, Lester fired twice.

Yarl said the first shot struck him in the head, knocking him to the ground. As he lay there, the second bullet pierced his arm. Yarl told police he fled as the homeowner yelled, "Don't come around here," the statement said. Yarl said he went to "multiple" homes asking for help. A neighbor ultimately used towels to stem the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

WHERE DOES THE CRIMINAL CASE STAND?

Lester was charged with first-degree assault Monday and turned himself in Tuesday. Some civil rights leaders have called for a hate crime charge, but Zachary Thompson, Clay County prosecuting attorney, said first-degree assault is a higher-level crime with a longer sentence — up to life in prison. Lester also was charged with armed criminal action, which has a penalty range of three to 15 years. Lester was to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon. An attorney was not yet listed for him.

WHERE IS YARL NOW?

The wounded teen is recovering at home, but his mother, Cleo Nagbe, said the trauma is evident. She told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King that her son is "able to communicate mostly when he feels like it, but mostly he just sits there and stares and the buckets of tears just rolls down his eyes." "You can see that he is just replaying the situation over and over again, and that just doesn't stop my tears either," she said. Yarl's classmates rallied for him Tuesday, holding signs that read, "We Walk For RALPH," "Stop The Hate" and "Justice 4 RALPH."

WHAT ARE THE RACIAL ELEMENTS OF THE CASE?

The shooting outraged many in Kansas City and across the country. Civic and political leaders including President Joe Biden demanded justice. Biden also invited Yarl to the White House. Thompson said Monday that there was a "racial component" to the shooting, without elaborating. But Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alexander Higginbotham clarified in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday that "there is not a racial element to the legal charges that were filed." Still, some — including lawyers for Yarl's family — pressed the racial dimension of the case. Missouri NAACP President Nimrod Chapel Jr. said in a statement that a Black suspect would have been been in jail from the start.

HOW COULD GUN LAWS PLAY A ROLE?

Legal experts believe Lester's lawyers will claim self-defense under Missouri's "stand your ground" law, which allows for the use of deadly force if a person fears for his or her life. Missouri is one of roughly 30 states with such statutes. Robert Spitzer, a professor emeritus of political science at the State University of New York, Cortland, whose research focuses on gun policy and politics, said the Missouri law provides "wide latitude for people to use lethal force." St. Louis defense attorney Nina McDonnell agreed. She said prosecutors have a strong case but the "stand your ground" defense is a "huge hurdle" to overcome.

==========

Kansas Looks for Ways to Ease Statewide Nursing Shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - Almost 25% of Kansas nursing jobs are unfilled — the highest rate in the past decade. Efforts are underway to ease the shortage. Government, health care employers and state universities are gathering at a series of meetings this year to create a plan to combat that crisis. Even businesses that don’t operate in health care are encouraged to join the conversation. KU School of Nursing Dean Sally Maliski says employees and their families are all touched by health care - and nursing is the largest part of that workforce. “We know that healthy people are more productive. We know that communities in which health care is available, do better economically," she said. Maliski hopes engaging with middle and high school students can get more people into nursing careers.

The University of Kansas School of Nursing projects the state’s nursing shortage will persist in the coming years, adding up to more than 53,000 openings by 2026. Kansas is one of about a dozen states without a nursing workforce center. Maliski says a workforce center would help target areas where nurses are needed most and ease the shortage. “These centers support programs that develop pathways to bring students from various areas into nursing," she said. Maliski says the goal is to have KU open such a center by this fall.

==========

Top Missouri Lawmaker Unveils $2.8 Billion Plan to Expand I-70

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A powerful Missouri state senator has unveiled a $2.8 billion plan to widen Interstate 70 to at least three lanes across the state. This week, the Senate Appropriations Committee chairman proposed paying for half of the project with bonds. Missouri Governor Mike Parson earlier this year asked lawmakers for $860 million to expand the interstate in the most congested areas. Republican state Senator Lincoln Hough wants to go even further by setting aside money to complete the expansion of I-70 across the state. He says the state currently has little debt and the project could be transformative.

House lawmakers initially balked at the request but on Tuesday gave initial approval to another budget bill that includes $860 million for the interstate. The House also on Tuesday voted to spend $28 million on Interstate 44 improvements, along with a $20 million environmental impact study that's needed before more expansive work can be done on the roadway. Proposals have existed for years to widen I-70 from two to three lanes in each direction across the entire state, but Missouri has never had the money to do it.

Lawmakers now have an opportunity to tap into the state's historic budget surplus to make that happen. Hough urged fellow lawmakers to pump more money into I-70, citing current rates on government bonds and Missouri's few outstanding debts. "The infrastructure improvements that we can make right now given the cash balances we have are transformative," Hough said.

An Associated Press request for comment to Parson's office was not immediately returned Tuesday. The committee and the full Senate still need to vote on Hough's plan. If passed the budget bill would head back to the House for another vote before it could go to Parson's desk for approval. Lawmakers face a May 5 constitutional deadline to pass a budget.

==========

Section 8 Housing Vouchers in Kansas Often Expire Before They Can Be Used

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Section 8 housing vouchers are supposed to help Kansans find affordable housing, but many vouchers expire before they can be used. Vouchers are expiring because Kansas lacks enough affordable housing and landlords are not taking them as often. Rising rents mean fewer apartments are eligible for the program. In Johnson County last year, 60% of the vouchers expired before they could be used. In other counties, it’s between 30-50%. Kamber Corpening spent a year calling almost 100 places trying to find someone to take her voucher. “I had horrible luck finding an apartment complex, much less duplex that accepted Section 8 vouchers, a lot of places stopped accepting them," she said. Tenants and affordable housing groups are calling for more affordable housing stock and more collaboration between housing authorities and landlords.

KC METRO AREA: Last year, 60% of the vouchers in Johnson County expired before they were used. In Wyandotte County, the number was 50%.

WICHITA AREA: Wichita Housing Authority says in 2022, around 40% of its vouchers expired before being used.

SOUTHEAST KANSAS: In 2022, the Southeast Kansas Community Action Program said 40% of its vouchers expired.

TOPEKA AREA: The Topeka Housing Authority says around 30% of its vouchers expire in a typical year.

==========

Kansas Governor Signs Law to Give More Legal Rights to Child Sex Abuse Victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill into law that provides more legal support to victims of child sex crimes. The bill received unanimous support from the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature. The bill removes the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution of child sex abuse. It also provides more time for victims to pursue civil lawsuits stemming from sex crimes against children. Current law requires those lawsuits to be filed before the victim turns 21. The bill extends that timeframe to 31 years of age. The changes come after a Kansas Bureau of Investigation report documented decades of sexual abuse by certain Catholic priests in the state. It found that the current limits to file charges hampered prosecution of the crimes.

==========

$2.6 Million Awarded to Address Homelessness in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has released a list of communities that will receive federal grants and housing vouchers to help address rural homelessness. The USDA’s program will bring housing vouchers worth more than $2.5 million dollars to three Kansas communities. WIBW TV reports that the entities receiving housing vouchers in Kansas include: the Lawrence/Douglas County Housing Authority, the Manhattan Housing Authority and the Pittsburg Housing Authority. HUD officials say the grants and vouchers will give the communities tools to help people who are experiencing homelessness move into permanent housing. The federal agency says that nearly 70,000 Emergency Housing Vouchers have been offered to help homeless families since the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 began.

==========

‘Ring of Fire’ Eclipse to Appear Above Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Later this year, Kansans can catch a glimpse of a "Ring of Fire" in the sky. KSNT reports that Kansans are set to experience an annular solar eclipse this fall when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun while the moon is at its farthest point from Earth. According to NASA, the eclipse, also known as a “ring of fire,” will cross over North, Central and South America October 14 and be partially visible to residents of the Sunflower State. Kansans should able to see 60-80% of it when it occurs, depending on where they live in the state.

==========

USDA's Hardiness Map Guides Planting and Now... That Map Is Changing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The hardiness zones that signal which plants grow well in Kansas are changing. The USDA’s hardiness map guides people on what to plant and when. But Climate Central, a group of scientists, says hardiness zones are shifting. Topeka’s winters are now as warm as Wichita’s were 50 years ago. And Wichita slid from a solid zone 6 to a borderline, warmer zone 7. That’s according to Climate Central, not the USDA map. The group says milder winters will affect crops. And invasive plants like kudzu will keep spreading in the Midwest.

(-Related-)

NOAA Predicts Hot Spring and Summer in Kansas

WASHINGTON,DC (KNS) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, is forecasting a warmer-than-normal spring and summer in Kansas. NOAA, issues seasonal climate predictions every three months. The agency found most of Kansas has a 30% to 40% chance of seeing above-average temperatures in April through June. Experts at the climate prediction center say that the drought in southwestern Kansas could be intensifying the state’s warmer temperatures because there is no surface water to evaporate. The US Drought Monitor recently released maps showing the drought in Kansas is larger and more severe than anywhere in the country. The agency says it expects the drought and warm temperatures to continue through April and May but hopes to see improvement by the end of June.

==========

Survey: Fewer Kansas Teens Smoking or Drinking Alcohol

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A new survey indicates that Kansas teenagers are smoking and drinking at historically low rates. The 2023 Kansas Communities That Care survey asked about 30,000 Kansas teens about their mental health and their drug and alcohol use. 73% said they never drank alcohol at all in their lifetimes. About 6.5% of the teenagers said they had smoked tobacco at least once but that’s down from nearly 50% who said they had smoked tobacco in the late 1990's. About 9% of the respondents said they had smoked marijuana at some time in their lives. The number of students who reported feeling depressed dropped only slightly to 35% this year and the number of students who reported having thoughts of suicide decreased to 30%. About 11% of respondents said they had tried to kill themselves at some point.

==========

Proposal Could Help DACA Kids Gain Health Insurance

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — Thousands of immigrants in Kansas brought to the U.S. illegally as children, could become newly eligible for government-backed health insurance. DACA recipients, known as “dreamers,” have previously been excluded from Medicaid and Affordable Care Act health insurance plans. Now, a federal proposal to expand eligibility could help thousands of DACA recipients in Kansas gain coverage. Advocates say the recipients work and pay taxes but some of them are not able to get jobs that offer health insurance benefits. The Biden administration has announced it will remove those barriers, possibly by the end of the month. Nearly 5,000 DACA recipients live in Kansas. Nationally, almost half of them are uninsured.

==========

Kansas Senator Releases Report on Origins of COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WIBW) – Kansas Senator Roger Marshall says the origins of COVID-19 remain undetermined. The Republican sentaor just released a 300-page report on the investigation into the beginnings of the pandemic. WIBW TV reports that Marshall led the push for the investigation by a U.S. Senate committee. The report examines the two primary theories about the how the virus started. One is that the virus occurred naturally in China’s wet markets in Wuhan. The other prominent theory is that the virus escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan where coronaviruses are studied. Marshall says the report includes circumstantial evidence supporting the lab leak theory more than the natural cause theory.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 am weekdays and updated throughout the day. These ad-free headlines are made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on Twitter.

