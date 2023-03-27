Headlines for Monday, March 27,2023

Kansas Legislature Looks for Compromise on Tax Cuts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers are looking for a compromise on how much to cut taxes. The Republican-led House will vote on a bill this week that’s closer to what Democratic Governor Laura Kelly wants than to the package of tax-cut measures passed earlier by the GOP-dominated Senate. The Senate bills would reduce state tax revenue by nearly $3 billion over the next three years. The cuts in the House bill come to a about $1.3 billion in lost revenue over the next three years. Both the Senate and House bills would replace the state’s three income tax brackets with a flat tax, but the single rate in the House measure is slightly higher. Republicans on the House Tax Committee, say their tax-cut bill is based on what the state can afford. Hoping to get bipartisan support, House Republicans included some of Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s proposals in the bill, for example, it would expedite the end of the sales tax on groceries, eliminating it entirely this July instead of in January of 2025. It also includes a tax break for most Kansans getting Social Security benefits. But unlike the Senate package, it doesn’t exempt all retirement income.

Kansas Supreme Court to hear Arguments on Abortion Laws

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The Kansas Supreme Court is hearing arguments in two key abortion cases Monday. It’s part of an effort by Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach to roll back abortion rights in the state. Kobach is asking the court to reconsider its 2019 ruling that found the state constitution protects the right to an abortion. In that decision, the court blocked a state ban on a common second-trimester abortion procedure. The decision prompted a statewide vote last year on whether to strip abortion protections from the state constitution. Voters overwhelmingly rejected that idea. Kobach is also challenging a block on certain regulations for abortion clinics, which doctors have argued are unnecessary. The ideological makeup of the court has not significantly changed since its earlier abortion rulings.

Wichita’s Ascension Vis Christi Launches Mobile Mammogram Fleet Launches

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - A major hospital system in south-central Kansas is trying to boost breast cancer screening with a mobile mammography vehicle. The move comes after more women missed routine screenings during the pandemic. Breast cancer is less deadly when it’s caught early, but only 7 in 10 Kansas women over the age of 40 have had a recent screening. The new Ascension Via Christi mobile clinic vehicle will offer 3-D mammograms at job sites around Wichita, Manhattan and Pittsburg starting this summer. Officials with Ascension Via Christi oncology department say the goal is to make it easier for working women to get screened. The state health department says bringing mammograms to women can help reduce disparities. Hispanic, Black and rural Kansans are often diagnosed with breast cancer later, and are more likely to die from it.

Access to Inflation Reduction Act Cash Varies in Rural Areas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KNS) - The Inflation Reduction Act provides funds for clean energy, transportation and more for rural areas. The act includes funding for the largest investment in rural electrification since 1936. But the U.S. Department of Agriculture says some rural communities may have trouble accessing the programs. The process to access the funds is very competitive and it’s more difficult for towns with fewer resources to go after the funding. Advocates for rural communities suggest that towns create a taskforce to apply for Inflation Reduction Act funding and other opportunities over the next few years. Small towns can also try to get assistance through philanthropic organizations or collaborating regionally.

Topeka Man Sentenced in 2021 Killing

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ/KPR) - A Topeka man has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for a 2021 homicide at a Topeka hotel. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 21-year-old Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill pleaded guilty in December to second-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery in the shooting death of James Epps Jr. Topeka investigators say the shooting at the Travelers Inn Motel on August 24, 2021 was the result of a drug deal gone wrong.

Cars Destroyed in Late Night Apartment Fire in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Seven cars were totally destroyed and 13 more were damaged in an overnight fire in Overland Park. Responders from the Overland Park and Leawood Fire Departments say they were called to the Indian Creek Apartments near Antioch Road, just north of I-435 just after 1:00 A.M. Monday. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Douglas County Sheriff Requests Public Help to Find Missing Teen

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Lawrence teenager who went missing more than a month ago. 17-year-old Ema Wenger was reported missing February 6. The sheriff’s office says Wegner is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information about the missing teen is encouraged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff or National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Kansas Board of Regents Approves KU Criminal Justice Degree

TOPEKA (KNS) – The Kansas Board of Regents has approved a new criminal justice degree at the University of Kansas, despite concerns about duplicating programs at other state schools. Wichita State University and Fort Hays State University both opposed the move, saying the state doesn’t need another criminal justice program to compete with the programs they already offer. But, the Regents approved the measure and KU’s program will be available online and at the university’s Edwards Campus in Overland Park. University of Kansas Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer says duplication isn’t necessarily a bad thing. “There’s also duplication based on need, and there’s certainly market data to show that there’s a great need and there’s a lot of support for this,” Bichelmeyer said. The Regents approved a new criminal justice program at Kansas State earlier this year. All six of the state’s major universities now offer four-year degrees in criminal justice.

Kansas House Bill Would Create 28th State Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A bill that would create a new state park in Kansas is moving closer to Governor Kelly for final approval. The House bill would establish the 28th state park of Kansas in Allen County at the Lehigh Trails. The House passed the measure last week. It was referred to the Senate’s Committee on Commerce for further discussion. KSNT reports that park supporters from Allen County told lawmakers that a new state park at Lehigh Trails would create new traffic for local businesses and growth in the community. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks also supports the bill.

Fans Greet Returning K-State Wildcats at Manhattan Airport

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) – Fans of the Kansas State basketball team were up early this morning waiting for their team to return at the Manhattan arrived back from New York. WIBW reports that hundreds of fans were lined up to welcome the returning Wildcats as the players returned from the NCAA tournament in New York City. K-State fell one win short of making it to the NCAA Final Four. They were defeated by Florida Atlantic University, 79-to-76 on Saturday. The players seemed thrilled with their reception and took time to sign autographs and take selfies with many of their fans.

University of Kansas Women Win W-N-I-T Quarterfinal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - The University of Kansas women’s basketball team advanced to what is called “The W-N-I-T’s Fab Four” after beating Arkansas, 78-64, Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. The Jayhawks jumped out to a 15-2 lead in the first quarter and never trailed in the game. Senior guard Holly Kersgieter led KU is scoring with 25 points. “I think people expect us to maybe slow down each game,” Kersgieter said. “Or not keep playing like that every game that we’re in, but we are. We’re not letting anything discourage us.” The KU women’s team is 23-12 this season and has another home game this Wednesday night (3/29) at 6:30 when the Jayhawks will host the Washington Huskies, who knocked off Oregon Sunday night.

