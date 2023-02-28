© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Vote for Your Classical Favorites with KPR's Classical Top 70

Kansas Public Radio | By Emily Fisher
Published February 28, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST
Count down some of the best moments in classical music with KPR's Classical Top 70!

Vote for your favorites as we rank the top 70 classical music pieces chosen by KPR's own classical music hosts. Voting runs March 27 - April 7.

Tune in during our Campaign for Excellence spring fund drive to hear your favorites ranked live on the air. Will Beethoven or Mozart take number one, or will the underdog Chopin rise to the top? Tune in from April 17 - 21 to find out!

Voting begins soon. Watch this space for updates and details.

