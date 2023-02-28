Headlines for Tuesday, February 28, 2023

New Terminal Open at Kansas City International Airport

KANSAS CITY MO. (KMBC) — The new airport terminal at Kansas City International Airport is officially open for business. The last passenger plane to land at the old terminal, a Delta Airlines flight from Salt Lake City arrived just after midnight Tuesday. The first flight from the new terminal, a Southwest Airlines flight to Chicago, took off just after 5:00 am. KMBC reports that the one million square foot terminal cost $1.5 billion. It’s the biggest single infrastructure project in Kansas City’s history. The new, single terminal has 40 gates with the ability to expand to 50 in the future. It features 50 restaurants and businesses, most of which are based in Kansas City, and an accessible playground for children. The new terminal also includes a 6,200-space parking structure. The new facility replaces the old terminals that opened in 1972.

(-Related-)

New KCI Terminal Features Dozens of Kansas City Restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) — The new Kansas City International Airport terminal is open and dozens of local restaurants are represented. Local favorites like Bo Ling’s, Messenger Coffee and Boulevard Brewing Company have outposts at the airport. Mike Steinbacher is director of operations at the O-H-M Concession Group. He says the new terminal features high-tech amenities like automated beer taps and payment through facial recognition and palm scanning. “Kansas City is just going to be wowed and blown away by what they see when they have a chance to get up here,” Steinbacher said. “They’re going to be truly proud of what the city’s put forth.” KCUR reports that airport concessions officials say hiring staff for the restaurants has been a challenge, because the market for service workers is so tight and the airport is in a remote location.

==========

U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Visits KCI and DeSoto Panasonic Plant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited the Kansas City area Monday to celebrate the opening of Kansas City International Airport's new terminal and to visit the site of the $4 billion Panasonic electric vehicle manufacturing plant in De Soto. KSHB TV reports that Buttigieg met with Kansas Mayor Quinton Lucas, U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver II, and other leaders for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new KCI terminal. The terminal officially opened to travelers Tuesday morning. Buttigieg also met with Representative Sharice Davids, Kansas Lieutenant Governor David Toland, and local officials for a tour of the Panasonic plant in DeSoto. Buttigieg highlighted the creation of jobs through the electric vehicle industry. The transportation secretary completed his trip to the area by visiting the University of Missouri-Kansas City to discuss a $2 million University Transportation Center grant focused on creating new approaches to sustainable and equitable transportation infrastructure.

==========

Northeast Kansas Health Officials Alarmed About Sharp Rise in Norovirus Cases

OLATHE, Kan. (KMBC) — Health officials in northeast Kansas are warning about a sharp rise in Norovirus cases. KMBC TV reports that wastewater testing shows extremely high counts of the norovirus in Johnson and Douglas counties. The norovirus produces symptoms similar to stomach flu. It’s highly contagious and health experts say people can spread the virus before they feel any symptoms and can still be contagious for as long as three days after symptoms subside. There are no treatments, so health officials are emphasizing the importance of hand scrubbing and other common prevention measures.

==========

Lawrence School District Votes to Hold More Public Hearings on Potential School Closures

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — In a meeting extending past midnight Monday, the Lawrence school board voted to hold more public hearings on potentially closing two elementary schools. The board is considering the closure of Broken Arrow and Pinckney elementary schools. The Lawrence Journal World reports that the board voted against a recommendation to also consider closing Woodlawn Elementary School. It also voted to postpone further discussion for one year on a recommendation to repurpose Liberty Memorial Central Middle School. The board also approved a recommendation to cut 50 teachers from the middle and high school levels and increase class sizes. Superintendent Anthony Lewis has recommended the changes to help balance the school district’s budget. The board heard two hours of public comment from about 150 people before their votes. A date for further public hearings on the school closures and a final vote from the board have not been determined.

==========

Bill Would Ease Licensing for Mental Health Professionals

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers are working toward making it easier for mental health care professionals to get licensed in the state. It’s a response to the state’s shortage of providers. The Kansas House has passed several licensing bills with overwhelming bipartisan support. One of the bills enables graduates of online social work programs to fill jobs in Kansas. Another measure simplifies the process of accepting out-of-state licenses. Mary Jones with the Mental Health Association of South-Central Kansas says the changes would help address a severe shortage of mental health care providers. “There are not enough clinicians to provide the health care that's needed for our citizens who are experiencing mental health issues,” Jones says that has led to delays in access to treatment A recent report ranked Kansas last in the country on key mental health measures, highlighting a lack of providers.

==========

Several Tornadoes Touch Down Sunday in Southwest Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down late Sunday afternoon in southwest Kansas, just south of Liberal. Seward County Emergency Management officials say four to five homes had severe damage and another 10-12 reported moderate damage. KSNW TV reports that the tornado knocked down power lines and trees. One person suffered minor injuries. The NWS also reports two other tornadoes touched down briefly Sunday afternoon near Garden City in Finney County. Sunday afternoon and evening saw severe weather throughout the state, including hail and 80 mph winds in Garden City, flooding and 70 mph winds in Hugoton, quarter-size hail in Ulysses and 60 mph wind gusts in Hays.

==========

Concerns About Wildfires Across Kansas as Spring Approaches

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KNS) - Weather experts are predicting an average to above-average wildfire season for Kansas this spring when storms bring strong winds and warmer temperatures before the grass turns green. The ongoing drought could both help and hurt the level of fire danger in parts of the state. Western Kansas doesn’t have much grass for fires to burn, because drought kept it from growing last year but if the drought continues to stunt growth this spring, it might extend the region’s peak fire season. That peak period normally lasts from March through early May. Chip Redmond, a meteorologist with the Kansas Mesonet, says fields of dead crops that were abandoned in the drought last fall could still provide the fuel a fire needs to get going. Redmond says he’s also concerned about parts of eastern Kansas. The region got enough rain last year to grow lots of grass that could now fuel potential fires. Redmond says people can lower their fire risk by mowing down areas of tall grass around their homes, trimming back bushes and trees so they don’t touch the house and removing dry leaves from gutters.

==========

CEO of Hospice in Hiawatha Arrested on Sex and Drug Charges

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The president of a hospice network based in Hiawatha has been arrested on alleged sex and drug crimes. WIBW reports that that 48-year-old Jeremy Stover of Hiawatha is being held at the Brown County Jail. Official records show that Stover is charged with promoting the sale of sexual relations, sexual battery and possession of opiates. Stover is listed as president and CEO of Freedom Hospice in Hiawatha.

==========

Supreme Court To Hear Arguments in Student Loan Case Brought by Six States, Including Kansas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear arguments this week over President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan. It's a plan that impacts millions of borrowers who could see their loans wiped away or reduced. Republican-appointed judges have kept the Democratic president's plan from going into effect. It's unclear how the court will respond. The court is dominated 6-3 by conservatives. The justices have scheduled two hours of arguments in the case Tuesday, though the hearing process will probably run longer. The public can listen in on the court’s website beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern. The court is hearing challenges by two students and by six Republican-led states: Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina.

==========

Failing at Polls, Election Deniers Focus on State GOP Posts

PARKER, Colo. (AP) — Election deniers who were unable to succeed at the polls last year have targeted the one political post that depends entirely on the most hard-core of Republican voters — state party chair. The focus is now on Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Michigan and elsewhere. State party leaders are usually selected by only dedicated GOP activists and the chairs have the power to influence both the mechanics of their state elections and the party’s 2024 presidential nominating contest. But this push by election deniers isn't taking hold everywhere. For example, in Georgia, the Republican governor has marginalized the state party and created a parallel structure to raise money and bring out voters.

==========

Kansas Senate Approves Elimination of Taxes on IRA Income

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — The Kansas Senate has approved a bill eliminating state taxes on all income from retirement accounts, like Social Security and 401K accounts. The measure is now headed to the House for consideration. The change is estimated to add $260 million in tax cuts, for a total of $450 million annually. Republican Senator Mike Thompson says the measure will help keep retirees from leaving Kansas. “We're attempting to help them and help retain them in the state so they can continue to contribute to the economy," Thompson said. Opponents argue the additional cuts are too costly for the state budget. The move to cut taxes on Social Security income has bi-partisan support in the Legislature.

(-Related-)

Big Battles Looming in Kansas Legislature Over Tax Cuts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — The big cuts in state income and sales taxes approved late last week by the Kansas Senate could set the stage for a battle with Democratic Governor Laura Kelly. The Republican-backed bills would replace the state’s three-tiered income tax with a flat tax. They also would exempt Social Security benefits and, by the first of next year, eliminate all sales taxes on groceries, both state and local. Combined, the tax cuts would reduce state revenue by billions of dollars. They’re deeper than the cuts proposed by Governor Kelly. Kelly has promised to veto any proposals that weakened the state's financial footing. Republican Senate President Ty Masterson says the bills, which now go to the Kansas House, are a starting point for negotiations.

==========

Kansas Senate Approves Funding for Crisis Pregnancy Centers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KPR) — Kansas senators have voted to dramatically expand taxpayer funding for crisis pregnancy centers. The bill would provide as much as $10 million a year to the centers through Kansas tax credits for donors. Crisis pregnancy centers try to discourage women from getting abortions. Supporters say the centers offer valuable resources for those with unintended pregnancies. But critics say they use unethical tactics and are known for using misinformation to pressure pregnant women out of seeking an abortion. Funding the centers became a key goal of Kansas anti-abortion groups after voters rejected a ballot measure last year that would’ve allowed lawmakers to ban abortion. A veto-proof majority of Senators approved the bill. It now goes to the House.

==========

Kansas Democrats Choose New Chairperson

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KPR) — The new leader of the Kansas Democratic Party overcame controversy to win the job over the weekend. Jeanna Repass will serve as the party’s chair during the 2024 election cycle. The party picked Repass over former Kansas Lieutenant Governor and one-time State Treasurer Lynn Rogers. Repass also overcame controversy stemming from her recent campaign for Kansas secretary of state. A former staffer alleges in court that Repass failed to pay her for some of her work. Repass faced questions about the accuracy of her resume. But the majority of the party leaders say Repass, a progressive Black woman, can lead the party to victory in the 2024 elections. Repass will lead campaign efforts as Democrats try to break up the Republican Party’s super-majority in the Kansas Legislature.

==========

Kansas Families Can Now Apply for $1,000 per Student for Learning Recovery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – Kansas parents can now apply for $1,000 per student under a new state government program. Governor Laura Kelly says the Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP) is now open to applications from qualifying parents and guardians of Kansas students. In a news release, the governor said, "KEEP provides a $1,000 award per student to pay for various educational goods and services that promote learning recovery and facilitate academic enrichment opportunities." KEEP funds can be used for various activities, including:



Day and overnight camps with academic-related curriculum (music, arts, science, technology, agriculture, math and engineering)

Curriculum and educational materials, including certain technological devices

Language classes

Musical instruments and lessons

Tutoring

Eligibility for KEEP funds is determined by financial need, and funds will be distributed to actively enrolled K-12 Kansas students between the ages of 5-18. Students whose household income is less than 185% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines are eligible. Families can learn more at www.keep.ks.gov.

Kelly says KEEP is offered through a contract between Merit International, Inc. and the Kansas Office of Recovery to provide educational activities and learning opportunities to students across Kansas to promote educational learning recovery in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is funded with American Rescue Plan Act dollars approved through the SPARK process.

==========

KU Faces Texas Tech in Big 12 Championship Bid

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - The third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks have a chance to clinch at least a tie for the Big 12 regular-season championship Tuesday night against Texas Tech when the Red Raiders visit Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. The Jayhawks got some help from Baylor last Saturday when they knocked off KU’s closest pursuers, the Texas Longhorns. But Texas Tech took No. 22 TCU down to the wire in their last game before dropping a one-point contest. KU forward Jalen Wilson says he’s glad the Jayhawks are positioned to clinch at least a tie. “It’ll be tough. Tech’s been playing really good and we’ll have to come prepared” Next, the Jayhawks will close out the regular season with a road game at Texas on Saturday.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 am weekdays. These ad-free headlines are made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on Twitter.

