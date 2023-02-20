© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Latest Updates from KPR

Grab the Remote: KPR Presents Virtual "Television" a Go-Go!

Kansas Public Radio
Published February 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST
captain_video_2.jpg
A rocket on a distant planet from an episode of Captain Video.

Virtual Cinema a Go Go excavates some forgotten gems from the Jurassic Age of TV at our next online screening. All from the early 1950s, some of these shows were performed and broadcast live - live action, live dialog...and live mistakes! Join us (virtually) on Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. for a night of "lost TV".

You'll see some high flying science fiction thrills on Captain Video, TV's first science fiction series, broadcast on the old Dumont TV network from 1949 to 1955. From his secret mountaintop lab, Captain Video battles evil - and often the cardboard walls of his spaceship.

Also, Captain Z-Ro travels through time and space to witness - and frequently interfere with - history. No worries about the grandfather paradox for Captain Z-Ro!

flash_gordon_2.jpg
Steve Holland as Flash Gordon.

Plus, there's a rare TV episode of Flash Gordon, based on Alex Raymond's space opera comic strip and starring Steve Holland. To save money, the series was shot in Germany, where its principal location was an abandoned beer hall in Spandau.

Finally, we've got the first episode from Commando Cody, Sky Marshal of the Universe. This was intended originally as a TV series, but it was released first as a 12-chapter serial and stars Republic Pictures' favorite jetpack-wearing hero.

cody_crop.jpg
Space-men in pointy helmets from an episode of Commando Cody: Sky Marshal of the Universe.

As always, admission to Virtual Cinema a Go Go is free, but you must receive access credentials to join our Zoom party. To receive your virtual ticket, please register online here: https://kusurvey.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3DD6QvkOe6KRCM6

We hope to see you there!

